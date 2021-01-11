Jan. 11 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 711 positive results with 54 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, January 11, 2021, DHHS announced 711 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 8.3%. Today’s results include 453 people who tested positive by PCR test and 258 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 6,118 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are eighty-five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52% being female and 48% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (128), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (119), Merrimack (112), Strafford (69), Cheshire (42), Sullivan (32), Belknap (23), Carroll (22), Coos (19), and Grafton (17) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (54) and Nashua (38). The county of residence is being determined for thirty-six new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

There are currently 267 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 52,307 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 11, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 52,307 Recovered 45,320 (87%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 869 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 6,118 Current Hospitalizations 267 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 545,955 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 35,235 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 64,997 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 128

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 1/04 1/05 1/06 1/07 1/08 1/09 1/10 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 366 614 1,015 881 911 726 674 741 LabCorp 1,077 1,532 1,152 1,519 1,587 1,645 1,766 1,468 Quest Diagnostics 764 397 694 1,079 826 1,032 1,242 862 Mako Medical 2 140 495 781 622 121 32 313 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 433 530 1,096 874 661 665 0 608 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 465 550 520 541 481 403 241 457 Other Laboratory* 2,245 2,837 3,927 4,043 3,963 2,087 668 2,824 University of New Hampshire** 1,534 1,319 734 1,214 1,035 0 0 834 Total 6,886 7,919 9,633 10,932 10,086 6,679 4,623 8,108 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 1/04 1/05 1/06 1/07 1/08 1/09 1/10 Daily Average LabCorp 0 20 32 24 11 19 3 16 Quest Diagnostics 8 19 44 33 24 30 2 23 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 6 6 10 7 9 4 0 6 Other Laboratory* 6 11 7 13 13 0 3 8 Total 20 56 93 77 57 53 8 52

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.