Jan. 11-14 Weekly Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

THURSDAY, JANUARY 11th

Andrea Paquin / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm

Doug Thompson / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

John Chouinard / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Freddie Catalfo / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Jonny Friday / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Bella Perrotta / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Jordan Quinn / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Doug Mitchell / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

Rob & Jody / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

FRIDAY, JANUARY 12th

Karen Grenier / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Ryan Williamson / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Freddie Catalfo / The Hidden Pig (Nashua) / 6pm

Jamie Hughes / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Joanie Cicatelli / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Marc Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 6pm

Bob Pratte Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Johnny Angel / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Long Autumn / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, JANUARY 13th

The Sweetbloods / Downtown Farmers Marker (Concord) / 9am-12pm

Ian Galipeau / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Kat Ivy / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Paul Driscoll / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

Jamie Hughes / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Dave Zangri / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Joe McDonald / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Tom Boisse / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Rebecca Turmel / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Scott King / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

D-Comp / Hill Top Pizzeria / (Epsom) / 7pm

Mikey G. / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Chad Lamarsh / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

The Slakas / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) 8pm

Amorphous Band / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Martin and Kelly / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, JANUARY 14th

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Marc Apostolides / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 11th

THE GOLDEN AGE OF HOLLYWOOD / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

The Silver Stars come together to honor the Golden Age of Hollywood. Honoring the movies and music of 1920s-1960s cinema. The Silver Stars are a 55+ senior performance group based at The Palace Theatre. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

THE LAUGH ATTIC / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8:30pm – FREE

Head over to the Strange Brew Tavern for Open Mic Comedy Night every Thursday at 8:30pm. All are welcome to perform or come to watch the budding comedians try out some new material. www.strangebrewtavern.net

TRIVIA KINGS TRIVIA / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm – FREE

Join us for Trivia Kings Trivia every Thursday at 8pm. www.strangebrewtavern.net

FRIDAY, JANUARY 12th

FNC – COREY RODRIGUES and MAYA MANION / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Corey is a highly sought-after national touring college, club and corporate performer. He was the winner of The Catch a New Rising Star, The Funniest Comic in New England and the 2017 Big Sky Comedy Festivals. Maya Manion grew up in Vermont but moved to Rhode Island to break into show business. Maya was featured on Nick at Night’s Funniest Mom in America and recently was runner-up in Mohegan Sun’s Funniest Comic in New England. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

ANOTHER TEQUILA SUNRISE / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

America’s premier Tribute to the Eagles. Since 2001, this New England-based tribute band has been delighting sell-out crowds across the country with a catalog of music that encompasses the classics and deep cuts from the Eagles’ studio collection, as well as the biggest hits from the solo careers of Glenn Frey, Don Henley, and Joe Walsh. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

DUELING PIANOS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Dueling Pianos of New Hampshire brings the fast-paced, request-driven fun of Dueling Pianos to the Granite State. Join us for a non-stop, high-energy show where YOU pick the set list! No musical style or genre is off limits, and no two shows are the same. Come be a part of it! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

SATURDAY, JANUARY 13th

BRITISH INVASION / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Join us for an evening of the music that took the US by storm and changed the face of popular music as we knew it! The British Invasion musical movement of the mid-1960s included the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, the Animals, the Troggs, the Searchers, the Dave Clark Five, Herman’s Hermits, and more. Join us for a night celebrating their music as our performers put their spin on some of these classic and memorable songs. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

RUST NEVER SLEEPS / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

With over eighteen years of performing shows throughout the East Coast, RNS inhabits the spirit of Neil Young. They get you ready for the country with sweet harmonies and soulful pedal steel, or dive deep into the spook with dueling, slashing guitars…all held down by thumping bass grooves and rock-solid drumming. Loose as a goose, or tight as a Saturday night, they always satisfy! www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

BRASS TO THE MAX! / Keefe Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

An exciting musical collaboration! For the first time, Symphony NH’s brass and percussion join forces with the talented young musicians of Nashua-based Drum Corps International’s The Spartans in a thrilling, high-octane performance of brass and percussion favorites. WARNING – this concert will be LOUD. Earplugs will be available or bring your own. www.symphonynh.org or (603)595-9156

BEING PETTY / Capitol Center (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

A Being Petty show is an event, a replica of a Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers concert. Non-stop, industrial strength rock ‘n’ roll, for 2 and a half hours. All the hits the fans came to hear, as well as some deep cuts to make the diehard fans drool, are presented with all the energy and skill one would expect at a real Petty show. close enough that the audience can bring themselves the rest of the way to believe that it really is Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

SUNDAY, JANUARY 14th

RnR PLAYHOUSE – TOM PETTY / Capitol Center (Concord) / 12pm – DIRECT/x

The Rock and Roll Playhouse, a family concert series hosted at historic music venues across the country, allows kids to “move, play and sing while listening to works from the classic-rock canon” (NY Times). Performing songs created by the most iconic musicians in rock history, The Rock and Roll Playhouse band offers its core audience of families with children age ten and under games, movement, stories and an opportunity to rock out in an effort to educate children and explore their creativity. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

UPCOMING EVENTS

DANCING QUEENS / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / January 19 through February 11 – DIRECT/x

Come experience the glitter and glamour of the 70’s Disco Age. This show highlights a time when Swedish disco group ABBA ruled the music world. ABBA’s music has stood the test of time, entertaining all generations. You will be singing along and dancing in the aisles! “You can dance, you can jive, having the time of your life!” www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

