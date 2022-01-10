Jan. 10 NH DHHS COVID-19 weekend update: 8,553 positive results with 948 in Manchester; 8 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, January 10, 2022, DHHS announced 2,705 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, January 9. Today’s results include 2,350 people who tested positive by PCR test and 355 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 2,581 cases from Friday, January 7 (1,892 by PCR and 689 by antigen test); and 3,267 cases from Saturday, January 8 (2,496 by PCR and 771 by antigen test).

Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 121 new cases from Monday, January 3 (16 by PCR and 105 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,628; an additional 190 new cases from Tuesday, January 4 (73 by PCR and 117 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,131; an additional 79 new cases from Wednesday, January 5 (50 by PCR and 29 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,472; and an additional 69 new cases from Thursday, January 6 (20 by PCR and 49 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,162. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 17,208 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one thousand, nine hundred and sixty-two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54% being female and 46% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (1,813), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (1,189), Merrimack (996), Strafford (689), Grafton (676), Cheshire (396), Carroll (353), Belknap (274), Sullivan (231), and Coos (129) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (948) and Nashua (725). The county of residence is being determined for five hundred and ninety-three new cases.

DHHS has also announced eight additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age

3 female residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 377 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 223,599 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 10, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 223,599 Recovered 204,364 (91%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,027 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 17,208 Current Hospitalizations 377

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.