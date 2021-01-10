Jan. 10 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 797 positive results with 83 in Manchester; 7 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – Sunday, January 10, 2021, DHHS announced 797 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 7.5%. Today’s results include 672 people who tested positive by PCR test and 125 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 6,454 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred and thirty-eight individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53% being female and 47% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (154), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (127), Strafford (84), Cheshire (80), Merrimack (74), Sullivan (30), Belknap (24), Grafton (22), Carroll (18), and Coos (8) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (83) and Nashua (58). The county of residence is being determined for thirty-five new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are either associated with an outbreak setting or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced seven additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 262 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 51,600 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 10, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 51,600 Recovered 44,277 (86%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 869 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 6,454 Current Hospitalizations 262 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)2 542,017 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 35,206 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL N/A Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 460

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 1/03 1/04 1/05 1/06 1/07 1/08 1/09 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 315 366 614 1,015 881 911 0 586 LabCorp 1,051 1,077 1,532 1,152 1,519 1,586 1,079 1,285 Quest Diagnostics 963 764 397 694 1,079 826 960 812 Mako Medical 188 2 140 495 781 622 121 336 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 417 433 530 1,096 874 658 2 573 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 303 465 545 520 541 480 290 449 Other Laboratory* 1,159 2,246 2,836 3,912 3,997 3,907 1,633 2,813 University of New Hampshire** 0 1,533 1,319 734 1,214 1,035 0 834 Total 4,396 6,886 7,913 9,618 10,886 10,025 4,085 7,687 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 1/03 1/04 1/05 1/06 1/07 1/08 1/09 Daily Average LabCorp 7 0 20 32 24 11 0 13 Quest Diagnostics 10 8 19 44 33 24 29 24 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 0 6 6 10 7 9 0 5 Other Laboratory* 0 6 11 7 13 13 0 7 Total 17 20 56 93 77 57 29 50

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboartory and their contracted lab Veritas.