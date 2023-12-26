Jan. 10: Learn about the employment and training services available to SNAP recipients

First Name

MANCHESTER, NH – Join us on Wednesday, January 10 to learn about the NH SNAP Employment and Training Services (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – Food Stamps)

Individuals who receive NH SNAP may be eligible for employment and training support services. New Hampshire SNAP Employment and Training (SNAP E&T)

is a voluntary workforce program for SNAP recipients aimed to improve the economic mobility of every participant by providing high-quality job training, education, and support services.

Dina DiGregorio Karlon, the Career & Training Coordinator for SNAP E&T Program will be here to discuss the services available to your participants.

Who: Anyone who works with individuals and/or families with low/moderate income should attend

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 – 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Where: Manchester Community Resource Center (MCRCnh), 434 Lake Avenue

RSVP: renie@mcrcnh.org on or before 1/8/2023

For more information on SNAP E&T, www.dhhs.nh.gov/snap-et

Snow Date will be January 11, at 9:30 a.m.