IUPAT DC 35 Endorses Joyce Craig for Governor

MANCHESTER, NH – Today, the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 35 (IUPAT DC 35) announced their endorsement of Joyce Craig for Governor of New Hampshire, as the momentum grows for Joyce’s campaign. IUPAT DC 35 represents over 4,000 workers including painters, drywall finishers, glassworkers, glaziers, public employees, and more across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine.

“We are incredibly excited to support Joyce Craig, a proven champion for working families and the leader we need in the Governor’s Office,” said IUPAT DC 35 Business Manager/Secretary-Treasurer Chris Brennan. “As Mayor of New Hampshire’s largest city, Joyce has made Manchester a stronger city by creating more good-paying union jobs, and we know she will do the same as Governor. IUPAT fights tirelessly on behalf of hardworking Granite Staters, and we look forward to having Joyce Craig as a dedicated partner in the Corner Office come 2024.”

“Coming from a union family, I learned two crucial life lessons at an early age, the meaning of hard work and the importance of having family-sustaining jobs in local communities,” said Craig. “When I became Mayor, I worked hard to create good-paying union jobs and support Manchester workers and it is what I will continue to do as Governor to give all New Hampshire families the opportunity to succeed. I am honored to receive the endorsement of the IUPAT DC 35 and to have so many union members on our team. As Governor, I look forward to partnering with the IUPAT and their brothers and sisters in labor as we support working families in New Hampshire.”

The backing of IUPAT DC 35 adds to immense support from labor organizations including the Nashua Teachers’ Union, IBEW Local 490, the Teamsters Local 633 and the New Hampshire Building and Trades Council. Mayor Craig has also earned the support of hundreds of elected officials, community leaders, educators, first responders, and more in her campaign to flip the Governor’s Office. This ever-growing list includes over 250 current and former educators from all 10 New Hampshire counties, over 30 elected officials and community leaders from Nashua, Governor John Lynch, and Senator Tom Sherman.