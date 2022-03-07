It’s Women’s History Month: Here are 6 New Hampshire resources for women entrepreneurs

As a result of the ongoing pandemic, the past few years have posed levels of challenges not before seen by business owners. Even though restrictions are loosening, and aftershocks that will need to be worked through remain, the entrepreneurial spirit is still alive and well.

Aware of what our new normal will reflect, now is an ideal time to take advantage of the community support available for women. Below is a list of resources that offer networking, workshops, potential financial and more to launch your own woman-owned business.

Established in 2015 The Center for Women & Enterprise is a non-profit organization, specifically supporting entrepreneurial women throughout New Hampshire. They offer networking opportunities, consultations, and workshops. Upcoming classes include Steps to Start a Business, Business Plan Basics, and Legal Considerations for Starting Your Business.

IFundWomen New Hampshire, a crowdfunding “ecosystem” is in partnership with The Center for Women & Enterprise and New Hampshire Women’s Foundation, which aids in funding “women-led startups.”

An extensive list of business resources (open to all) offering tools and information about funding programs and networking opportunities.

Tell Women’s Net about your business idea and you could be entered to win the Amber Grant, a nationwide monthly $10,000 grant for women entrepreneurs. If you win an Amber Grant, you become eligible for the year-end jackpot of an additional $25,000.

According to its website: There are 75 Grants for Women, including grants for women entrepreneurs, seed money to individual women, college grants for women, small business grants for women, enterprise grants and grants for minority women.

A comprehensive list of women-centered business resources, in the state of New Hampshire categorized by region.