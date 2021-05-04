It’s voting day in Ward 6 for a new alderman – polls are open until 7 p.m.

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s voting day in Ward 6. Time to select a new ward alderman to fulfill the remaining term left open by former Alderman Elizabeth Moreau, who announced her departure from the ward due to a family move. The term expires Jan. 2, 2022.

The two candidates on the ballot are Sebastian Sharonov and Scott Britton.

Ward 6 voters should report to Henry J. McLaughlin MIddle School, 290 South Mammoth Road, any time before 7 p.m.

You can review both candidates’ positions on the issues facing Ward 6 in the debate below, moderated by Ink Link Assistant Editor Andrew Sylvia.