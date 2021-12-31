It’s time to Share the Love: Annual Subaru event benefits local Meals on Wheels, other non-profits

MERRIMACK, NH – Meals on Wheels of Hillsborough County is proud to announce its participation in the 2021 Subaru Share the Love Event as a member of Meals on Wheels America – one of four national Share the Love charitable partners supported through the campaign. From now through January 3, 2022, Subaru of America will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased to the customer’s choice of participating charities.

“We’re thrilled to once again be part of Share the Love,” said Meals on Wheels President Jon Eriquezzo. “This is a wonderful partnership with Subaru that supports a great cause.”

Meals on Wheels will receive a share of the donation raised by Subaru in the state. The agency is pleased to partner with Prime Subaru in Manchester to raise awareness for the popular year-end sales and giving event, and drive support for Meals on Wheels.

Meals on Wheels staff visited Prime’s dealership to discuss the program and Prime’s Meagan Koobs visited the Carpenter Center in Manchester to help serve holiday meals. Koobs, who is a Certified Sales Consultant and Share the Love Ambassador for Prime, says the dealership is committed to supporting the area’s non-profit community. “Meals on Wheels plays a critical role in supporting local seniors,” she said. “I very much enjoyed getting to meet their team and view their impact up close. This is a wonderful cause that we are proud to support.”

“Meals on Wheels America is proud to partner with Subaru of America for the 14th consecutive year to enable more seniors to live with independence and dignity,” said Ellie Hollander, President and CEO, Meals on Wheels America. “Since 2008, the Subaru Share the Love Event has helped deliver more than 2.5 million meals and friendly visits to vulnerable seniors nationwide. We’re enormously grateful to Subaru and its retailers for their long-standing commitment to Meals on Wheels and the millions of seniors who depend on it for nourishment and companionship.”

Over the last 13 years, Subaru of America and its participating retailers have donated more than $200 million to its charity partners. This year’s Subaru Share the Love Event is on track to bring that total to over $225 million, proving there’s no limit to the amount of love we can all share.

For more information, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/sharethelove.

About Meals on Wheels of Hillsborough County

Meals on Wheels of Hillsborough County (HCMOW) began operations in 1977; in our first year, we provided 149,338 meals and wellness checks, within 10 years the need for our services more than doubled, resulting in 277,382 meals and wellness checks served in 1987.

Today, we work with licensed kitchens in the heart of Manchester, NH and in Woburn, MA that produce over 7,300 nutritious meals each week. Meals are delivered to our core nutrition site locations and community dining locations throughout Hillsborough County where they are served to older adults in community dining centers or delivered as Meals as Wheels to older, homebound, and disabled adults.

We are dedicated to promoting better physical, mental, and social well-being of older and other qualified adults. Providing nutritious meals, health education, opportunities for social interaction, and other related services helps improve the lives of those we serve. Learn more at: www.hcmow.org