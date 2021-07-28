It’s raining (Fisher) Cats and (Sea) Dogs in Maine

Plenty of rain over Maine on July 27.
Portland, ME – Tuesday’s series opener between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) and Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) has been postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, July 28. The first game will begin at 5 p.m.