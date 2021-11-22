It’s on! 2nd Annual Manchester Holiday Lights Contest, Nov. 22 – Dec. 9

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – The second annual Manchester Holiday Lights Contest is on. Run by the Mayor’s Office and sponsored by Manchester Radio Group, this friendly contest encourages Queen City residents to decorate their homes and show off their holiday light displays for all to enjoy.

“After all the great holiday lights we saw around Manchester last year, we’re excited to continue this new tradition in 2021,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “I’m looking forward to seeing all of the decorated homes throughout the city!”

All those interested in participating in the Manchester Holiday Lights Contest can complete a registration form beginning Monday, November 22 and ending at 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 9.

Forms can be completed online using this link, or printed using this link and returned by email to mayor@manchester.gov by U.S. mail to ‘Mayor’s Office, 1 City Hall Plaza, Manchester, NH 03101’.

All participating lights displays will be included in the public Manchester Holiday Lights Map, and prizes will be awarded to the top vote-getting holiday lights displays.

Judging forms will be available starting on Friday, December 10th, and must be completed and returned by Monday, December 20 at 5 p.m.

The winner will be announced on Wednesday, December 22 via Facebook Live.