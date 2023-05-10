It’s official: ‘Incredible turnout’ for Ward 6 special election

The above video reflects the real-time result after polls closed. Results were verified and updated and the official count released by City Clerk Matt Normand on May 10.

MANCHESTER, NH – The city clerk on Wednesday released the following official election results of the Ward 6 special election held on May 9.

There were 1293 voters, or 22 percent of those registered in Ward 6, who participated in the Special Non-Partisan Municipal Election held at the Henry J. McLaughlin Middle School to fill an aldermanic vacancy on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

It was “an incredible turnout and marking one of the highest ever in the city for a special election outside of the regular election schedule,” said Matthew Normand, city clerk.

“A big ‘thank you’ to the administration at McLaughlin Middle School and the Manchester Police Department who juggled nearly 1,300 visitors yesterday while school was in session – without incident,” Normand said.