It’s National Voter Registration Day! Here’s how to register in Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH – Sept. 22 is National Voter Registration Day!

The Office of the City Clerk is open for voter registration Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays unless posted otherwise. All applications must be approved by the Board of Registrars before being added to the checklist.

Read up on registration in other languages using our handy translation tab at the bottom of our ⇒ Voters Registration guide.

⇒ Ready to vote absentee? Click here for more information.

In order to register to vote in the City of Manchester you must meet the following requirements:

Valid New Hampshire Driver’s License with current Manchester address on the front.

All Other Registrants:

Proof of Identification:

Valid Driver’s License, Non-Driver’s ID, Current Passport, Military ID, or a completed Qualified Voter Affidavit signed under the penalties of voting fraud set forth by State Law.

Proof of Domicile:

There are numerous documents that will be accepted to prove your domicile in the city of Manchester. The following is just an example of a few of these documents:

Valid NH vehicle registration, utility bill (with applicant's name on it, i.e. Telephone, Gas, Electric), school document showing you live in campus housing, rental or lease agreement in your name, tax bills, medical bills, pay stubs showing your Manchester address or other monthly bills, postmarked mail within the last 30 days or a completed Domicile Voter Affidavit signed under the penalties of voting fraud set forth by State Law.

If you are a naturalized citizen you will also need to provide proof of your citizenship or you will be asked to complete a Qualified Voter Affidavit signed under the penalties of voting fraud set forth by State Law.

For additional questions regarding the voter registration process and how recent voting laws affect you, please refer to the NH Attorney General’s memorandum issued in July of 2019.

Military or Oversees Citizen Registration:

If you are a member of the military you can obtain from your commanding officer a Standard Form 76 (red and white form), Federal Post Card Application – Registration and Absentee Ballot Request. If you are an oversees citizen or if your commanding officer does not have the form you can print out the online version of the Federal Post Card Application and mail it to the City Clerk’s Office, One City Hall Plaza, Manchester, NH 03101.

The Office of the City Clerk continues its commitment to making your election experience as pleasant as possible. In an effort to minimize waiting in long lines on Election Day, our annual Voter Registration Drives provide prospective voters with numerous opportunities to register to vote at locations within the community.

CÓMO REGISTRARSE PARA VOTAR

Cómo registrarse Los residentes de New Hampshire que tengan 18 años de edad o más el día de las elecciones y un ciudadano de los Estados Unidos pueden registrarse con su secretario municipal. Las urnas están abiertas de 6 am a 7 pm a menos que se indique lo contrario. La Oficina del Secretario de la Ciudad está abierta para el registro de votantes de lunes a viernes, de 8 am a 5 pm y los martes por la noche hasta las 8 pm , excepto los días festivos, a menos que se indique lo contrario. Todas las solicitudes deben ser aprobadas por la Junta de Registradores antes de agregarse a la lista de verificación. Para registrarse para votar en la Ciudad de Manchester debe cumplir con los siguientes requisitos: Licencia de conducir válida de New Hampshire con la dirección actual de Manchester en el frente. Todos los demás registrantes: Prueba de identificación:

Licencia de conducir válida, identificación de no conducir, pasaporte actual, identificación militar o una Declaración jurada de votante calificado completada firmada bajo las sanciones de fraude electoral establecidas por la ley estatal.

Licencia de conducir válida, no conducir, pasaporte actual, identificación militar o una Declaración jurada de votante calificado completada firmada bajo las sanciones de fraude electoral establecidas por la ley estatal. Comprobante de domicilio:

Existen numerosos documentos que serán aceptados para acreditar su domicilio en la ciudad de Manchester. El siguiente es solo un ejemplo de algunos de estos documentos:

Existen numerosos documentos que serán aceptados para acreditar su domicilio en la ciudad de Manchester. El siguiente es solo un ejemplo de algunos de estos documentos: Registro válido de vehículo de NH, factura de servicios públicos (con el nombre del solicitante, es decir, teléfono, gas, electricidad), documento escolar que muestre que vive en la vivienda del campus, contrato de alquiler o arrendamiento a su nombre, facturas de impuestos, facturas médicas, talones de pago que muestren su Manchester dirección u otras facturas mensuales, correo con matasellos dentro de los últimos 30 días o una Declaración Jurada de Votante a Domicilio firmada bajo las penalidades de fraude electoral establecidas por la Ley Estatal.

Si usted es un ciudadano naturalizado, también deberá proporcionar prueba de su ciudadanía o se le pedirá que complete una Declaración jurada de votante calificado firmada bajo las penalidades de fraude electoral establecidas por la ley estatal.

Si tiene preguntas adicionales sobre el proceso de registro de votantes y cómo lo afectan las leyes de votación recientes, consulte el memorando del Fiscal General de NH emitido en julio de 2019.

Registro de Ciudadanos Militares o Supervisores:

Si usted es miembro de las fuerzas armadas, puede obtener de su oficial al mando un Formulario estándar 76 (formulario rojo y blanco), Solicitud de tarjeta postal federal – Solicitud de registro y boleta de voto en ausencia. Si usted es un ciudadano supervisor o si su oficial al mando no tiene el formulario, puede imprimir la versión en línea de la Solicitud de tarjeta postal federal y enviarla por correo a la Oficina del Secretario Municipal, One City Hall Plaza, Manchester, NH 03101.