It’s NASCAR Race weekend: What you need to know about travel on NH roadways

LOUDON, NH – Through the cooperative efforts of the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, local officials, New Hampshire State Police and New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS), a comprehensive traffic control plan will once again be implemented on Sunday, June 23, 2024, for the over 42,000 spectators and 15,000 vehicles expected to attend the NASCAR Cup Series Race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.

Please note the race starts at 2:30 p.m., with the period of maximum traffic congestion expected to occur in the late afternoon and early evening hours.

The traffic control measures planned for the Sunday, June 23, 2024 race impact NH Route 106, I‑393, and I‑93. The plan includes:

I‑93 Corridor

The I‑393 eastbound off ramp to I‑93 south will be closed from approximately 3:15 pm to 9:00 pm. Motorists attempting to use the ramp will be diverted to Stickney Avenue from which they can access I‑93 south at Exit 14. The I‑93 Exit 14 southbound off ramp to Loudon Road and the I‑93 Exit 15E southbound off ramp to I‑393 eastbound will be closed from approximately 3:15 pm to 9:00 pm. Motorists will be directed to use Exit 15W to reach Exit 14 destinations and use Exit 16 to reach I‑393 eastbound. At the I‑393 and I‑93 interchange, the I‑93 northbound off ramp to I‑393 west (Exit 15W) will be closed from approximately 3:15 pm to 9:00 pm.

NH 106 Corridor

On the morning of Sunday, June 23, 2024 (race day), NH Route 106 will include two northbound lanes and one southbound lane from just north of I-393 to the intersection with Beck Road. A third northbound lane will be added from Beck Road northerly to the NHMS South Gate. Left‑turns from NH Route 106 will be prohibited at the following intersections: Mudgett Hill Road, Voted Road, and Clough Hill Road. Between 3:00 pm and approximately 8:30 pm, NH Route 106 northbound traffic will be detoured easterly on NH Route 129 to NH Route 107. Clough Hill Road will be closed for non‑local traffic. Continuing northerly on NH Route 107, detoured traffic will have the option to use NH Route 140 westerly to rejoin NH Route 106 in Belmont or continue further north to NH Route 106 in Laconia. Between 3:00 pm and approximately 8:30 pm, NH Route 106 will be configured with multiple southbound lanes. NH Route 106 will have two southbound travel lanes from the NHMS North Gate to the NHMS South Gate. Two additional southbound lanes will be added to receive exiting traffic from the NHMS South Gate. The four southbound lanes will continue travel on NH Route 106 to the intersection with Beck Road where traffic will merge to three lanes. The three southbound lanes will continue to just north of the NH Route 129 intersection and merge to two lanes. From there, two lanes southbound will be provided on NH Route 106 south to I‑393 in Concord. A second northbound lane will be added from the NHMS South Gate to just south of the NHMS North Gate. Access to NH Route 106 from the following roads will be restricted to right‑turns only: Soucook Lane, Brook Circle, Tote Road, Shaker Road, Beck Road, Mudgett Hill Road, Voted Road. Clough Hill Road will be closed to all traffic.

Motorists are encouraged to sign up for free, real-time construction and traffic related messages (text or email) from https://newengland511. org/.