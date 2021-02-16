It’s Girl Scout Cookie Weekend – you know what you have to do

BEDFORD, NH – Recognizing that Girl Scout Cookies have been providing girls with life skills through the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world, Gov. Christopher T. Sununu has proclaimed Feb. 19-21 as Girl Scout Cookie Weekend in New Hampshire this year.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches five essential skills — goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. In the past year, Girl Scouts took action to provide personal protective equipment and other support during the COVID-19 pandemic and facilitated the donation of more 81,000 packages of Girl Scout Cookies to first responders, hometown heroes, and the military.

The proclamation note that Girl Scouts consistently make positive changes in their communities, thanks in part to cookie sales, and taking action to make the world a better place.

Girl Scout of the Green and White Mountains, the council serving girls throughout New Hampshire and Vermont, encourages everyone to recognize the weekend by supporting Girl Scouting with their cookie purchase. Girl Scout Cookies are available now through March 22.

You can find a cookie booth or simply order online by going to www.girlscoutcookies.org or downloading the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app to your smartphone.

About Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains

Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains is recognized throughout New Hampshire and Vermont as a leading expert on girls. Our Girl Scout Leadership Experience is a one-of-a-kind leadership development program for girls, with proven results. It is based on time-tested methods and research-backed programming that helps girls take the lead—in their own lives and in the world. Through our exciting and challenging programs, Girl Scouts not only participate but also take the lead in a range of activities—from kayaking, archery, and camping, to coding, robotics, financial literacy training, and beyond! Serving more than 10,000 girls throughout New Hampshire and Vermont, girls discover the fun, friendship, and power of girls together. Visit www.girlscoutsgwm.org.