It’s cookie season: NH Girl Scouts ready to deliver

Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains kicked off the 2024 Girl Scout Cookie season in New Hampshire and Vermont with a cookie rally on Jan. 6 at St. Michael’s College in Colchester, VT, as they prepare for the annual Girl Scout Cookie program. These Girl Scouts are unboxing their futures as young female entrepreneurs through the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls.

The rally theme was Own Your Magic, so the gathering featured games and other activities to introduce the newest Girl Scouts to the cookie program, teaching them how to safely take cookie orders and deliver them to their customers, familiarize them with the different flavors, and gain valuable business skills. Alyx the Magician capped the rally with an amazing magic show. A New Hampshire rally had to be canceled due to bad weather Sunday.

Girl Scouts are now taking cookie orders, with cookie booths for in-person sales to begin in February and continue through March 17. Talk to a Girl Scout you know or find a Girl Scout through their online Cookie Finder. You can also text “Cookies” to 59618.

This link can be used to find a local booth, purchase cookies and/or to donate cookies for local community causes.

During this highly anticipated time of the year, girls flex their entrepreneurial muscles and acquire important life skills like money management, team building, public speaking and decision-making. All proceeds from cookie sales stay with local councils and troops to power Girl Scouts’ amazing experiences year-round.

This year’s theme, Unbox the Future, aims to remove social barriers that often keep girls boxed in. When bold, goal-getting Girl Scouts sell a package of cookies, they’re doing much more than what’s seen at face value. Girl Scouts do more than sell delicious treats—they’re entrepreneurial powerhouses creating a more equitable future for themselves and the world. Every box of cookies sold provides invaluable experiences for Girl Scouts such as service projects, troop travel and summer camp.

This season, cookie lovers can enjoy the full assortment of Girl Scout Cookies, including fan favorites such as Thin Mints, Samoas, Do-si-dos and more.

Nearly 700,000 Girl Scouts participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, which provides vital girl-led entrepreneurial skills that build courage, confidence and character. As a result, girls obtain limitless barrier-breaking futures outside the box with transferable life skills. Girl Scouts can earn a variety of badges and awards to develop valuable business skills including Cookie Business badges, Financial Literacy badges, Cookie Entrepreneur Family pins and Entrepreneur badges.

For more than 100 years, Girl Scouts and their enthusiastic supporters have helped ensure the success of the iconic annual cookie program—and they’ve had fun, developed valuable life skills and made their communities a better place every step of the way. Girl Scout Cookie season is recognized nationally from January through April, but local timing varies; visit www.girlscoutcookies.org to sign up to be notified as soon as your local troop begins selling in your area.

Girl Scouts in grades K–12 can start their journey to fun, friendship and new experiences by joining the world’s largest entrepreneurial organization for girls at any point in the year. Girls can join and adults can volunteer at www.girlscouts.org/join.