It’s back to the future: The Rex returns to movie-house roots for first-ever Manchester International Film Festival

MANCHESTER, NH – If the devil is in the details, as they say, then that would explain why Warren O’Reilly is doing one hell of a job organizing and fine-tuning the city’s first-ever international film festival set for Aug. 12-14 at The Rex.
“Bringing back The Rex Theatre to its roots as a place to see live Cinema in Manchester is central to this festival and as it hopefully evolves over the years it will include more partners across the city,” says O’Reilly, who predicts it will be so wildly popular that in years to come it will outgrow capacity at The Rex which, as local history buffs know, first opened as a movie house in 1940.
But wait; there’s more.
There is another delightful highlight – especially for those who are fans of our home-grown cinematic hero Adam Sandler: The New Hampshire premiere of “Finding Sandler,” a documentary-style film produced by David Seth Cohen, an filmmaker from New York. The premise of the film is Cohen’s quest to recapture a missed opportunity from more than 20 years ago when he was working on set for “The Water Boy.” An unexpected mission, to deliver a suit to Sandler, led to an invitation to have a drink with him. Cohen, for reasons he’s still trying to work through, passed it up.
Schedule of Events:
FRIDAY AUGUST 12, 2022
5 p.m. Opening Ceremony and silent movie with accompaniment by Jeff Rapsis
6 p.m. Selection, “Best of New England Short Films”
OFFICIAL SELECTIONS
- 6:15 p.m. “The Egg” by Terrence Hayes
- 6:45 Pp.m. “Four pins” by Matthew Beltz
- 7:30 p.m. “Slap Shot” (1977) with comedian Jimmy Dunn, Scott Roadkill McMullen from Greg and the Morning Buzz, and former NHL referee Mark Riley, followed by Manchester Monarchs Hockey Highlights Reel
SATURDAY AUGUST 13, 20222
- 12 P.M. Kids Movie Presentation / 2022 Kids Shorts
- 2 pm International Shorts Program
- 3 pm Documentary Shorts Program
- 4 pm Best Of Southern New Hampshire University
SUBMISSIONS
- 6 p.m. New England Premiere “Finding Sandler”
- 6 p.m. Red Carpet
- 7 p.m. Movie Starts
- Post Movie: Q & A With Filmmakers
- 9 p.m. Horror@ The Rex & A Dark Impression Podcast present: “An American Werewolf In London”
SUNDAY AUGUST 14, 20222
- 12 p.m. Documentary Presentation
- 2 p.m. New Hampshire Jewish Film Festival
- International Movie Presentation
- 3 p.m. LGBTQ International Short Films /Domestic LGBTQ Short Film Series
- 4 p.m. LGBTQ Feature Presentation
- 5 p.m. Closing Ceremony
- Awards
- Closing Movie Presentation
- Follow along on facebook: Manchester International Film Festival
- Check out the Manchester International Film Festival website