It’s back to the future: The Rex returns to movie-house roots for first-ever Manchester International Film Festival

MANCHESTER, NH – If the devil is in the details, as they say, then that would explain why Warren O’Reilly is doing one hell of a job organizing and fine-tuning the city’s first-ever international film festival set for Aug. 12-14 at The Rex.

There are a lot of details!

“Bringing back The Rex Theatre to its roots as a place to see live Cinema in Manchester is central to this festival and as it hopefully evolves over the years it will include more partners across the city,” says O’Reilly, who predicts it will be so wildly popular that in years to come it will outgrow capacity at The Rex which, as local history buffs know, first opened as a movie house in 1940.

The Rex’s origin story is baked into the Manchester International Film Festival’ s mission, which is straightforward: to celebrate the return of movies to Manchester and celebrate the history of The Rex Theatre while shining a spotlight on local filmmakers. The fesitval, which put the call out months ago for submissions, will be featuring films from Southern New Hampshire University students, and award-winning short films from New Hampshire and Massachusetts. There will also be interactive Q&As and classic movies, including “Slap Shot” and “An American Werewolf in London.”

But wait; there’s more. The three-day festival includes lots of options for viewers of all ages and genres (see the full schedule below). A day pass is $20 ($10 for students). But there’s a really great deal waiting for those who want it all, says O’Reilly. Buy a ticket to see An Evening with John Lithgow at the Palace Theatre at 7:30 p.m. and you will also have a golden ticket – admission for all three days. Tickets range from $50-100. “And any ticket will get you a three-day pass for the festival, but the $100 ticket also gets you a VIP ‘meet-and-greet’ with John Lithgow,” says O’Reilly.