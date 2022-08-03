It’s a hard habit to break: Catch ‘Nunsense The Musical’ at The Majestic Studio Theatre, Aug. 12-21

MANCHESTER, NH – The Majestic Theatre proudly presents “Nunsense: The Musical,” which opens August 12 with performances Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m., over two consecutive weekends, Aug. 12 and 13, 19 and 20 and a Sunday matinee, Aug. 21 at 2 p.m.

Performances will be held at The Majestic Theatre Studios located at 880 Page St., Manchester, NH. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors 65 and above, and youth 17 and under.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 603-669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization.

About the show

Nunsense begins when the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, and they are in dire need of funds for the burials. The sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show, so they take over the school auditorium, which is currently set up for the eighth-grade production of “Grease.”

Here we meet Reverend Mother Regina, a former circus performer; Sister Mary Hubert, the Mistress of Novices; a streetwise nun from Brooklyn named Sister Robert Anne; Sister Mary Leo, a novice who is a wannabe ballerina; and the delightfully wacky Sister Mary Amnesia, the nun who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head. With more than 5,000 productions worldwide, it has been translated into 21 languages! This production features star turns, tap and ballet dancing, an audience quiz, and comic surprises, and has become an international phenomenon. Updated by author Dan Goggin with new jokes, additional lyrics, two new arrangements, and a brand new song.

Majestic’s production is directed by A. Robert Dionne of Manchester and choreographed by Bruce Williams of New Boston featuring Harley Cassady of Derry, Karen McGraw of Hooksett, Sonya Spongberg of Amherst, Jacqueline Ward of Milford and Lauren Wenners of Manchester.