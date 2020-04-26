It might be best to let nature take its course

1) The human species is overwhelming, dominating, and in many ways, to the detriment of the other living creatures, other animals, plants, ecological systems, water wars, air pollution, soils, etc.

2) There is also another theory of natural selection where the more capable elements dominate, where the “smarter,” stronger, bigger, smaller, species characteristics give members an advantage.

3) I would look at those pounding their chests, banging their drums as risk-takers, and of questionable intelligence! Possibly brave?

4) Nature has its rules! Science is mostly facts!

5) The more people expose themselves to the environment, the higher risk they have of being exposed to the virus. Catching the virus and surviving more likely than dying.

6) Those of us who stay at home, other than going to the food store, will remain relatively safe. And we scaredy cats will benefit from herd resistance to virus.

7) The sad part, those who get sick won’t go home and wait to see if they make it. They will rush to an ER, hospital, doctor’s office, and put others at risk, but in some ways, that’s nature and will improve herd resistance eventually.

8) THE PLANET MIGHT WIN! What if the people ignoring COVID-19 do go out with no regard for the virus and get the pandemic raging again? If the pandemic rages, significantly reducing all world populations?

**Those of us who survive:

A) will see a cleaner less polluted planet.

B) Housing prices will likely fall a bit.

C) More jobs open up.

D) You might find easier parking.

E) Less traffic

F) Etc.

9) But they really won’t be happy unless we all take the risks with them so they can get jobs back and the economy up and running, which smells of the one-percenters, the money people who run our global economy. They never lose money. They want the machine running and humming. Who got the $2.2 trillion? The one-percenters!

I Wish…

I wish the government had told the country “nobody panic” and sent money directly to people individually. I haven’t seen a penny yet, but big names that can survive got government money.

I wish they would set up tent cities for the homeless, get food to the hungry, get critical needs out to people. Then slowly and methodically look at what needed to be fixed rather than piss all that money away burying the USA deeper in debt to the one-percenters!