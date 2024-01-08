Iron Workers Local 7 Endorses Joyce Craig for Governor

MANCHESTER, NH — Today, Iron Workers Local 7 endorsed Joyce Craig for Governor of New Hampshire, strengthening the already prominent union support Joyce has received. Iron Workers Local 7 supports over 3,600 iron workers across New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Maine and Vermont, and commended Joyce on her record of fighting for New Hampshire’s working families in their endorsement.

“Joyce Craig is a true leader who has always supported working families throughout her time in public service — which is why we’ll be doing all we can to ensure Granite Staters elect her as New Hampshire’s next Governor,” said Jessica Mapplebeck of Iron Workers Local 7 and a Manchester resident. “It’s time for hardworking Granite Staters to once again have an ally in the Corner Office. We know Joyce Craig will have our back and we’re proud to have her back in her campaign for Governor.”

“Hardworking Granite Staters are the backbone of our communities and they deserve a Governor who will work every day to support them by creating more local family-sustaining union jobs and ensuring our workplaces are safe,” said Joyce Craig. “I am honored to receive the endorsement of Iron Workers Local 7, their members support our communities and help build stronger cities and towns. I will always stand with the hardworking men and women of labor and together we’ll deliver for New Hampshire families.”

The endorsement of Iron Workers Local 7 adds to the extensive support from labor organizations across New Hampshire including the Teamsters Local 633, New Hampshire Building and Trades Council, the Carpenters (NASRCC), Painters (IUPAT DC 35), IBEW Local 490, and the Nashua Teachers’ Union. Joyce has also earned the support of over 500 elected officials, community leaders, educators, first responders, and more in her campaign to flip the Governor’s Office. This ever-growing list includes over 250 current and former educators from all 10 New Hampshire counties, over 100 leaders from the Seacoast, over 30 elected officials and community leaders from Nashua, Governor John Lynch and Senator Tom Sherman.