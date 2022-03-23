iReady math and reading report shows progress

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Progress has been made, but there is still work that needs to be done.

That was the primary message from the Manchester School District’s Winter iReady Diagnostic Data update presented to the Manchester Board of School Committee Teaching and Learning Committee on Tuesday night.

In mathematics from kindergarten to Grade 9, 21 percent of the 7,557 students tested were either on-grade level or above compared to approximately eight percent when tested in the fall, with 46 percent of students remaining one grade below where they should be compared to students elsewhere in the country. There, the report indicated that measurement and algebra were showing the most improvement, with geometry and number operations still needing continued focus.

In reading, there was also recent growth, with 31 percent of the 7,512 students tested over the at or above grade level, compared to 21 percent in the fall and 33 percent one grade level behind where they should be compared to 36 percent in the fall. There, phonics were seen as a strength while vocabulary needed work.

Overall, 12 schools saw at least 50 percent growth for median student performance in mathematics and nine schools saw at least 50 percent growth in median student performance in reading, with Parkside Middle School seeing 94 percent growth.

Compared to the Winter 2019-’20 assessment, every grade except for first grade saw improvement in math and in reading, fourth grade and sixth through eighth grade saw improvement.

Manchester School District Assistant Superintendent Amy Allen was pleased with the progress that had been made, but noted that work still needed to be done.

Allen and her team echoed the sentiments of At-Large Board of School Committee Member Peter Argeropoulos in trying to combine growing student engagement while also maintaining rigorous educational standards.

“Part of the art of teaching is finding that middle balance teaching something that is engaging, but is following the standards, not just doing fun things for fun’s sake, but to meet content needs,” he said.

Allen said part of the improvement has come from a more consistent approach to curriculum after several years without consistency in the past.

Several members of the board asked what success would look like in terms of iReady assessments, with Ward 3 Board of School Committee Member and Teaching and Learning Committee Chair Karen Soule stating she sees success as 100 percent of students performing at or above grade level.

“Every student needs to be proficient; we need to strive for that,” she said. “Nothing less will do.”