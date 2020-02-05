Iowa Caucus results (so far)

Iowa is still working on caucus results nearly 24 hours after Democratic candidates repacked their bags for the umpteenth time and boarded flights for New Hampshire.

Based on the official results page from thecaucuses.org, with 62 percent of precincts reporting, Mayor Pete Buttigieg was top of the leaderboard, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Many candidates will be campaigning in Manchester and across the state between now and next week. You can see where they are scheduled to appear via this link.

We’ll update the results as they become available.

IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY CAUCUS: CAUCUS 101

The first-in-the-nation 2020 Iowa Caucuses are neighborhood gatherings where Democrats meet to organize their precinct for the upcoming election, discuss the issues important to them, and declare their Presidential preference. Grassroots organizing is the most effective way to build the party bench and connect with voters, and the caucuses allow the IDP to do both at the same time.

The 1,678 precinct caucuses across the state — administered by the Iowa Democratic Party in conjunction with County Democratic Parties — are also the organizational foundation of the IDP. =

In addition to electing delegates to the county convention, caucusgoers address key issues important to their communities, and elect local party leadership. There are an additional 87 satellite caucus locations around the world. – Source: thecaucuses.org