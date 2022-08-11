Investigators believe Harmony Montgomery murdered in 2019

CONCORD, N.H. – On Thursday, New Hampshire law enforcement officials announced their believe that Harmony Montgomery was likely murdered in Manchester in early December 2019.

The update was delivered in a press conference by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella joined Manchester Police Department Chief Allen Aldenberg and U.S. Marshal Enoch Willard.

While Montgomery’s body has not yet been located, biological evidence obtained from investigation into her disappearance has led investigators to believe she was murdered, now transforming her death into a homicide investigation.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu released the following statement after the news was released.

“Our greatest fears were confirmed today and now our efforts shift to ensuring justice for Harmony. I commend the tireless dedication of the law enforcement community for their unwavering efforts and commitment to transparency, and recognize they have much work ahead of them. We have come to know Harmony through her bright smiles in her photos and she will not be soon be forgotten by her fellow Granite Staters.”

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, additional information was not provided.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Harmony’s remains is asked to call 603-203-6060