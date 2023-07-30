Introducing Civic Documenters: Empowering communities to strengthen local news coverage 

KEENE, NH – The decline in local news coverage has been a cause for concern across the country, with significant consequences for communities. According to a report by the Columbia Journalism Review (CJR), fewer newspaper newsroom employees since 2004 has contributed to this alarming trend, resulting in a lack of crucial information for citizens, and a decrease in voter turnout and government accountability.

In response to this pressing issue, the Granite State News Collaborative, Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications, and the New England First Amendment Coalition announce the launch of Civic Documenters (CivDoc), a pilot project aimed at addressing the challenges facing local newsrooms. The project is inspired by the success of the City Bureau’s Documenters program, and the work of Richard Watts at the University of Vermont. CivDoc will empower community members by training them to document government meetings and assist local journalists in their reporting efforts.

Through a comprehensive five-week training program, CivDoc aims to demystify local government, educate about open meeting and public record laws, and equip a select group of New Hampshire residents with the skills necessary to effectively document local government proceedings. Following the training, Civic Documenters will collaborate with newsrooms on an ongoing basis to gather essential information for local news stories. The pilot program will initially be exclusive to residents of the Monadnock Region and will be undertaken in partnership with editors from The Keene Sentinel and the Monadnock Ledger- Transcript.

“We know that communities that have strong local news resources and are civically engaged are better able to effect the changes they want to see in their communities,” said Melanie Plenda, executive director of the Granite State News Collaborative. “As leaders in our communities it’s our responsibility to do whatever we can to help strengthen and support local news and the community connections local news fosters.”

“Lack of local information hinders communities,” said Laura Simoes, executive director of the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications. “CivDoc fills an information gap while boosting collaboration and helping residents to take a more active role in their communities. By partnering with local news outlets, Participants grow their own civic engagement and strengthen journalism’s role in our democracy.”



“This is a special opportunity to not only help New Hampshire residents become more civic-minded, but to also support newsrooms in the Monadnock region. We hope CivDoc will be a model for other towns in New England and will give local journalism a much-needed assist,” explained Justin Silverman, executive director of New England First Amendment Coalition.

Individuals interested in becoming a Civic Documenter are invited to participate in the pilot program, commencing in September 2023. Participants will need to complete a series of classes, workshops, and assignments during the five-week training period. Upon completion of the training, Civic Documenters will engage in regular meetings with local news editors to receive assignments and contribute to local news stories.

To apply for the Civic Documenters program, please review the tentative training schedule to ensure your availability. The application and additional information can be found at nefac.org/civdoc/. The deadline to apply is August 15. Questions can be sent to Melanie Plenda at melanie.plenda@collaborativenh.org.