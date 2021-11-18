Intown Manchester director resigns, maintenance staff laid off after months of bookkeeping scrutiny

MANCHESTER, NH – The Executive Director of Intown Manchester has resigned effective Dec. 31, 2021, following several months of scrunity from the Board of Mayor and Aldermen over the non-profit’s lax financial reporting, resulting in a tug-of-war over money due to the non-profit for services rendered to the city.

“I’m devastated,” said Intown’s Executive Director Sara Beaudry on Wednesday.

“I loved this job, but it’s become unbearable. I’ve been working with [City Planning Department Director] Leon Lafreniere and my board to try and get this straightened out. The city’s not going to honor our contract because we’re running at a deficit. We’ve had two years without any events to generate revenue because of COVID. With the upcoming parade and holiday market we were hoping to finally capture some revenue, but they are refusing to release payment for November, and I can’t pay my workers.”

Beaudry said she takes full responsibility for the lack of updated and available financial reports. She has been trying to catch up with the several years of financial records requested, which she admits were in need of careful auditing.

“We discovered there were quite a few issues with our bookkeeping from an outside contractor, like double entries and missing entries. We attempted to get an audit, but for the kind of audit we needed, we were told it would cost $17,000 – money we didn’t have,” Beaudry said.

Her board hired someone recommended for about $3,700 which, ultimately, did not help the matter and only delayed their ability to produce an accurate accounting of their finances. In the meantime, Beaudry sent quarterly reports as requested by LaFreniere on July 7. They were narrative reports of Intown’s activity that the organization had filed in that fashion for its entire history, and not the financial reports the LaFreniere was looking for.

“Frankly, the city dropped the ball here as well. If they were supposed to be making sure we were filing the proper reports, it has never happened. I just met Leon for the first time in July and I’ve been doing this job for 10 years,” Beaudry said.

As a result of the city’s decision not to release any more money, said Beaudry, three longtime maintenance workers – Florencio “Pepe” Jimenez, Nancy Costain, and Edwin Rivera – on Wednesday were notified by Intown Manchester Board Chair Debbie Day that they were being laid off.

Concern was raised over a $60,000 line of credit opened in fiscal year 2019 by Intown. Beaudry said that line of credit was to make sure salaries could be paid after Intown lost a regular sponsor that year.

“Things got dicey in 2019 after we lost a major sponsor. The line of credit was just to help with payroll as needed, and also we bought a new truck, because ours was dead. And then COVID happened,” she said.

Beaudry said she was attempting to pay down that loan quickly but had to switch to interest-only payments after her budget was cut in 2020.

No one has suggested there is any fraudulent behavior or wrongdoing – if anything, the issue appears to be a combination of insufficient bookkeeping compounded by two years of no events due to COVID, which means no revenue.

The city had directed Melanson CPA to do a control report, which was part of the information disseminated at Tuesday night’s closed-door meeting. Their assessment was that Intown was in about $90,000 of debt.

“If there’s a report I’d love to see it,” Beaudry said. “I met with Melanson one time, and we explained what our downfall was with our accounting and how we were trying to correct it. If we were operating in the red, none of us knew it. We’ve been trying our best to correct this, but honestly, I feel like I’ve been under fire even before this happened. I can’t do this any longer.”

Alderman Pat Long said on Wednesday that after all these months he is still unsure as to why after two decades of partnership this is coming to a head. “Until we get audits we’re not going to know what the full picture is,” Long said. “Intown is, in my opinion, essential to downtown, I advocated for it for that reason. We need it to continue and COVID set them back – a lot of their funding is on sponsorships and there was none of that, so of course, they lost revenue.”

Long also pointed to a lack of oversight as prescribed in the longstanding contract from the Planning Department. Something that, for no reason anyone can explain, has never been done.

“The city has never had oversight, which they were supposed to. The mayor recognized that and started asking for that oversight in June or July, but it never happened before,” Long said.

According to the NH Charitable Trust guidebook for non-profits, there must be an internal review of year-end financial statements with an organization’s accountant. An audit is required only for organizations with annual revenues of more than $1 million; financial statements complying with generally accepted accounting principles are required for organizations with annual revenues of more than $500,000.

Based on the most recent 990 tax filing for Intown Manchester available on GuideStar, the organization ended 2018 with $78,522 in assets, $58,604 in liabilities and a fund balance of $19,918. Revenue for 2018 was listed at $478,902 from six sources: $258,000 tax assessment, $60,013 from special projects; $51,750 from summer concerts and events; $22,470 for banner sponsorships and $43,719 “other.”

For the past 25 years, Intown Manchester has operated on a fixed budget of $258,000 generated by a special tax assessed on businesses operating in the downtown Central Business Service District. That amount pays for salaries for staff and maintenance workers, office rent. They receive no taxpayer or city funding. All other expenses are covered through Beaudry’s fundraising efforts through special events throughout the year and the sale of decorative promotional banners. Over the years Beaudry exceeded fundraising goals, at times nearly doubling her budget through sponsorships.

On Nov. 16 aldermen held a non-public meeting during which the matter was discussed. As a result, the city is requesting a plan of correction from Intown Manchester within 60 days and is withholding the remainder of the $258,000, which is normally distributed quarterly to the organization.

Where it began

The issue of Intown’s finances was first raised during the July regular meeting of the BMA by Ward 3 Alderman Pat Long, who sits on the Intown Board. In an exchange with City Director of Planning and Community Development ·Leon LaFreniere, Long asked about the first quarter payment for FY 21 that was not being released to Intown. LaFreniere explained that he had “accepted the role of interfacing with Intown and I’m trying to get a better understanding of their current financial situation.” From there the discussion turned to how the city would take care of watering plants and upcoming events if the Intown staff was not getting paid. Ward 4 Alderman Tony Sapienza suggested a meeting be called to better understand what the problem was.

Long noted that the issue of non-payment to Intown started when on June 15 LaFreniere requested three years’ worth of financial documents for 2019-2021 by a June 30 deadline. Long noted that Beaudry had been running the organization solo after having to let her office staff go in 2020 due to COVID. Volunteer members of Intown’s board had been assisting with gathering the required documents and going through the books. You can listen to the full exchange in the audio clip below, excerpted from the July 9, 2021 Board of Aldermen meeting.

