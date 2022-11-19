Interfaith community Thanksgiving service to be held Nov. 21

MANCHESTER, NH – The annual community Thanksgiving Service, sponsored by the Greater Manchester Clergy Association, will take place on November 21, at 7 p.m.

This year’s celebration, the first in-person gathering in three years, will be hosted by Holy Trinity Cathedral, 166 Pearl St., and is open to the public.

Although it’s not obligatory, donations of nonperishable food items will be gratefully received and given to a local food pantry. Financial donations will benefit Ukrainian relief efforts. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the service.

For further information, you may contact 603-622-4524.

 

