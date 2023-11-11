Rehearsal Notes and a couple of back-of-the-house stories that preceded the public performance. The photos were all taken during rehearsal at the Stockbridge Theatre, Derry, NH.

This weekend Symphony New Hampshire is presenting Wynton Marsalis’s A Fiddler’s Tale.

Manchester Ink Link chose to be the Show Sponsor because our Inkubator aligns well with Symphony New Hampshire’s mission. We have a shared goal of helping boost the opportunities for younger people. And in this capacity, we were invited to rehearsals of ‘A Fiddler’s Tale’ and want to share some photos and thoughts about the power of community collaboration with the Arts.

You can read more about the program in their Ovations booklet for the show.

The great trumpeter Wynton Marsalis composed this work some 20 years ago and it still resonates. This unusual piece has been brought to life for a new generation. The opportunity is here to learn lessons and extract meaning unique as the individual experiencing this performance. This is art as a tool for social change. Integrity is challenged and choices are made.

This is a tale of love, greed and the devil woven into whispers of blues and fleetingly sensuous shots of jazz. It’s a chamber music piece. A narrative story with music by a seven-piece ensemble. It’s about choices we all face and the consequences that await. Complexity in life is mirrored in the complexity of producing and performing this program.

We are partway through SNH’s 100th anniversary season. Maestro Roger Kalia continues to show adventurous bold leadership. Pushing boundaries with a smile, he welcomes youthful audiences as well as seasoned concertgoers. Danny Rivera is compelling in the role of narrator. His interactions with the ensemble meshed well as they perfected timing and cadence.

“I’ve been thinking about those triplets”

“I’ve been thinking about those triplets,” said someone in the horn section during a run-through of “The Happy March.” They weren’t alone in their focus on the tricky parts of timing and execution.

These photos were taken at the Stockbridge Theatre in Derry. Students in music programs at Pinkerton Academy were treated to an afternoon session with Maestro Kalia and were welcome to the open rehearsal. They had lots of questions and received focused attention and answers during the break. Kudos to Shannon Mayers, Director of the Theatre for building programs and a residency that allows Symphony NH to shine.

“You should not mess, you should not mess, you should not mess with the BZB.”

Watch for this segment to spring out at you. “You should not mess, you should not mess, you should not mess with the BZB.” It is a powerful moment of transition.

Symphony New Hampshire has taken the challenge to program a year that engages performers, students, teachers and communities. The education component of their mission offers some interesting future events to watch for. If you get the chance, check out the performances.