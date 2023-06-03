Inmate placed on ‘escape’ status, failed to return to transitional housing after going on job search

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – A minimum-security resident has “walked away” from the Calumet Transitional Housing Unit on Lowell Street and authorities are seeking help in finding him.

On June 2 Juan Rivera-Ortiz, 40, failed to return to the halfway house. He was due back at 2:40 p.m. and placed on escape status at 8 p.m.

Rivera-Ortiz was last seen at 9:58 a.m. on June 2, 2023.

After following a lead, the Department of Correction did make contact with him and encouraged him to turn himself in.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with black shorts, black sunglasses, and carrying a black backpack.

Rivera-Ortiz is incarcerated for second-degree assault (631:2), with a minimum parole eligibility date of October 25, 2023, and a current maximum release date of October 23, 2029.

Anyone with information on Rivera-Ortiz’s whereabouts should contact Chief Investigator Jason Darrah of the NHDOC Investigations Bureau at (603) 848-2569 or call local police.