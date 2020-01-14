Inmate in protective custody assaults two officers inside Valley Street Jail

MANCHESTER, NH — Manchester Police have charged Matthew Dionne, 34, with two counts of assaults by prisoners after he assaulted two corrections officers at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections.

On January 11, 2020, at approximately 10:50 a.m. Dionne assaulted a corrections officer who was delivering meals. Dionne punched the officer numerous times. Another corrections officer responded and gave Dionne orders to get on the ground and Dionne kicked that officer in the stomach.

According to WMUR the corrections officer, a veteran with 10 years of experience, was serving lunch just before 11 a.m. Saturday. When he got to Dionne’s cell on the second floor, Dionne burst out and struck the officer in the head and face. Dionne continued to punch the officer who was down on the ground.

The officer who was attacked was carried out on a stretcher, Dionne said.

Dionne, who has been chronically homeless, was arrested in August after walking through traffic and damaging several cars. He has been incarcerated for 145 days for preventative detention on charges of simple assault, resisting arrest and criminal mischief. He is scheduled for arraignment Jan. 14, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. in Hillsborough County Superior Court – North.