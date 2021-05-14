Inmate death at Valley Street Jail under investigation

MANCHESTER, NH – A 37-year-old city man died early Wednesday in his cell at the Valley Street jail, according to a news release issued Thursday.

A little after midnight on Wednesday, correctional officers and on-duty medical personnel found Robert Martel in his cell and began emergency medical treatment until American Medical Response and Manchester Fire Department personnel arrived.

He was pronounced dead at 12:06 a.m.

“Inmate Martel was alone in his cell when he was discovered by correctional staff while conducting a security round,” said jail Superintendent Willie Scurry. “We had no indication Inmate Martel was in any form of distress.”

An autopsy was completed on Wednesday but the cause of death is undetermined at this time, Scurry said.

According to court records, On May 7, Martel was sentenced on a charge of conduct after an accident in 9th Circuit – District Division – Manchester to 12 months in jail, with 11 months and 20 days of it suspended. On a charge of driving under the influence, he was fined $620 and had his license revoked for 30 months, although he could have petitioned for its early reinstatement. Martel also received credit for one day of pre-trial detention.

The court allowed him to turn himself in at the jail by 6 p.m. on May 10.