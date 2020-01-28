Inklink ready to reinvest $25K journalism grant into civic engagement projects

MANCHESTER, NH — The Facebook Journalism Project and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism are pleased to announce the first wave of 2020 Community Network grants which have been awarded to news organizations around the country, including ManchesterInklink, recipient of a $25,000 project grant.

News organizations will use these grants to support projects aimed at building community and new paths to sustainability in local news.

According to Ink Link founder and publisher Carol Robidoux, the grant will be used for two main initiatives — to expand and promote the Inklink’s recently launched VIP (Virtual Inklink Patron) membership program and to offer journalism boot camp sessions to promote community journalism and civic engagement.

“We are excited about the future of local journalism,” said Robidoux. “This kind of acknowledgment — and investment — in the local news economy helps to validate our mission, which is to connect with our community in new and relevant ways. In 2020 we aim to engage with readers more deeply, elevate the conversation around local issues more authentically, and create something that is as useful as it is unique to the current newscape.”

This diverse group of Community Network grantees are creating initiatives that shift the focus from coverage for communities to coverage with communities, enabling greater collaboration between news organizations and those they aim to serve.

In addition to funding, Community Network grant recipients will be matched with mentors to receive guidance on specific program outcomes, from industry leaders as well as former or current participants in the Facebook Journalism Project’s Local News Accelerator programs.

The Funded Project:

Support for Manchester Ink Link’s VIP [Virtual Inklink Patron] membership program and citizen journalism boot camp, initiatives that place community voices at the heart of coverage.

Grant Amount:

$25,000

About the Project: