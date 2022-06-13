Ink Link earns 19 NH Press Association Awards for 2021 reporting

First Name

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Press Association honored the state’s best journalism and journalists at its Distinguished Journalism Contest awards banquet held June 9 at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester Thursday evening which included 19 awards for Manchester Ink Link’s team members in the division for small daily news outlets.

A full list of awardees can be found here.

Editorial Cartoon

First Place Peter Noonan – Manchester Ink Link – Drawn & Quartered

Entertainment Reporting

Third Place Constance Cherise- Manchester Ink Link – Virtual Vintage: The immersive world of Kellian Pletcher

Second Place Constance Cherise – Manchester Ink Link –The force is strong with tap-dancing phenom Aaron Tolson

First Place Nate Graziano – Manchester Ink Link – Downtown Music Scene series

Business and Economic Reporting

First Place Maureen Milliken – Manchester Ink Link – Daniel Webster Council board authorizes property sales to offset cost of sex abuse settlement

Court Reporting

Second Place Pat Grossmith – Manchester Ink Link – Justice for Antwan Stroud – series of stories

Political Reporting

Second Place, Andrew Sylvia – Manchester Ink Link – 2021 Elections in Manchester NH – series of stories

General News Story

Third Place Ryan Lessard, Pat Grossmith, Carol Robidoux – Manchester Ink Link – Homelessness in Manchester – series of stories

First Place Kathy Staub – Manchester Ink Link – NH’s Affordable Housing Crisis

General News Photo

Third Place Stacy Harrison – Manchester Ink Link – Mayor Joyce Craig wins reelection

Sports News, Non-Breaking

Second Place Ryan O’Connor – Manchester Ink Link – Crusaders show ‘guts’, slip past Central in playoff nailbiter

First Place Ryan O’Connor – Manchester Ink Link – Trinity successfully defends state championship

Sports Feature

Second Place Bill Gilman – Manchester Ink Link – He’s a Keeper! Reine does it all, lifting Trinity to PKs win over Conant

First Place Andrew Sylvia – Manchester Ink Link – Central beats Memorial in early Turkey Bowl instant classic

Sports feature photo

Second Place Ryan O’Connor – Manchester Ink Link – Lighter Than Air

Investigative Stories

Third Place Ryan Lessard – Manchester Ink Link – Behind the Scenes in Manchester: Clearing Homeless Camps Like a Frustrating Game of ‘Whack a Mole’

Columnist of the Year

Second Place Nate Graziano – Manchester Ink Link – Not That Profound – selection of columns

First Place Dan Szczesny – Manchester Ink Link – Transcendental Dad – selection of columns

General Excellence: Digital Presence

Second Place Manchester Ink Link – Manon Michel, web developer