Ink Link earns 19 NH Press Association Awards for 2021 reporting

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Press Association honored the state’s best journalism and journalists at its Distinguished Journalism Contest awards banquet held June 9 at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester Thursday evening which included 19 awards for Manchester Ink Link’s team members in the division for small daily news outlets.
A full list of awardees can be found here.
Editorial Cartoon
First Place Peter Noonan – Manchester Ink Link – Drawn & Quartered
Entertainment Reporting
Third Place Constance Cherise- Manchester Ink Link – Virtual Vintage: The immersive world of Kellian Pletcher
Second Place Constance Cherise – Manchester Ink Link –The force is strong with tap-dancing phenom Aaron Tolson
First Place Nate Graziano – Manchester Ink Link – Downtown Music Scene series
Business and Economic Reporting
First Place Maureen Milliken – Manchester Ink Link – Daniel Webster Council board authorizes property sales to offset cost of sex abuse settlement
Court Reporting
Second Place Pat Grossmith – Manchester Ink Link – Justice for Antwan Stroud – series of stories
Political Reporting
Second Place, Andrew Sylvia – Manchester Ink Link – 2021 Elections in Manchester NH – series of stories
General News Story
Third Place Ryan Lessard, Pat Grossmith, Carol Robidoux – Manchester Ink Link – Homelessness in Manchester – series of stories
First Place Kathy Staub – Manchester Ink Link – NH’s Affordable Housing Crisis
General News Photo
Third Place Stacy Harrison – Manchester Ink Link – Mayor Joyce Craig wins reelection
Sports News, Non-Breaking
Second Place Ryan O’Connor – Manchester Ink Link – Crusaders show ‘guts’, slip past Central in playoff nailbiter
First Place Ryan O’Connor – Manchester Ink Link – Trinity successfully defends state championship
Sports Feature
Second Place Bill Gilman – Manchester Ink Link – He’s a Keeper! Reine does it all, lifting Trinity to PKs win over Conant
First Place Andrew Sylvia – Manchester Ink Link – Central beats Memorial in early Turkey Bowl instant classic
Sports feature photo
Second Place Ryan O’Connor – Manchester Ink Link – Lighter Than Air
Investigative Stories
Third Place Ryan Lessard – Manchester Ink Link – Behind the Scenes in Manchester: Clearing Homeless Camps Like a Frustrating Game of ‘Whack a Mole’
Columnist of the Year
Second Place Nate Graziano – Manchester Ink Link – Not That Profound – selection of columns
First Place Dan Szczesny – Manchester Ink Link – Transcendental Dad – selection of columns
General Excellence: Digital Presence
Second Place Manchester Ink Link – Manon Michel, web developer