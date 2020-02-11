Information on all 50 NH Primary candidates (including the Hartford Whalers guy)

The First in the Nation Primary has finally come and New Hampshire voters will head to the polls with ballots that include 50 total candidates between the two parties (including that guy with the Hartford Whaler signs everywhere)
Here’s Manchester Ink Link’s guide to all 50 of those candidates, 37 Democrats and 13 Republicans, divided between candidates’ campaigns we’ve reported on/received letters to the editor on directly and other candidates, with each category sorted in alphabetical order by last name. The names of candidates no longer in the race but on the ballot are italicized.
Links to webpages or Facebook pages can be found on the candidates’ names where applicable, as well as a brief bit of information about each of the lesser-known candidates we could gather.
Democrats
Campaigns We’ve Reported On/Received Letters About
- Carville says Bennet can help Democrats across the country
- Bennet approaches 50th New Hampshire event
- Bennet makes South Willow Street campaign stop during snow storm
- Biden makes one last pitch on Hanover Street
- Gold Star sister from Manchester to attend Dem debate as guest of Bidens
- Lynch stumps for Biden
- Why I Support Joe Biden
- Kerry rallies the troops at Manchester stop
- Gold Star Father makes trip to South Willow Street to stump for Biden
- Biden endorses Trump impeachment during Manchester campaign stop
- Pennsylvania senator meets with local Biden supporters
- NH teachers have Jill Biden’s ear on education issues
- Biden delivers barn-burner speech in Londonderry
- Joe Biden in Dover: A man like the ‘everything drawer’
- Booker and Craig stress local importance at canvass kickoff
- Letters: Sen. Booker takes action on gun violence
- Cory Booker will stand up for Reproductive Rights
- In keynote, Booker advises SNHU grads to ‘stay faithful’
- Booker’s Cory for New Hampshire campaign offers paid internships of $15 an hour
- Mayor Pete states his case at the Rex
- Two Manchester officials endorse Mayor Pete on Sunday
- Letter: How Pete Buttigieg changed my life
- Buttigieg stresses unity, pragmatism at Rex event
- With a special hug and hundreds of friends, Mayor Pete files for the NH Primary
- Buttigieg makes 2-day swing through NH this week
- Buttigieg campaign opens Manchester office with message of inclusion and growth
- Buttigieg unveils ‘Healing and Belonging in America’ healthcare plan
- Buttigieg tackles the issues on Fox News town hall live from Claremont
- Pete for America announces senior New Hampshire staff
- If he runs, Buttigieg’s got the 2020 bumper sticker ready to go: ‘Freedom, democracy, security’
- Feb. 2: Tulsi Gabbard to run in Aflac 5K to benefit HOPE for NH
- Gabbard campaign combines music and togetherness with politics at Rex event
- Tulsi Gabbard: Stop spending trillions on war and get rid of self-serving politicians
- Klobuchar comes out swinging in NH Primary’s home stretch
- Klobuchar talks economics at Manchester Community College
- Klobuchar stumps for Craig, attacks Republicans
- Feb. 18: CNN on location at Saint Anselm for Sen. Amy Klobuchar town hall
- Sanders looks to galvanize movement with New Hampshire’s help
- Sanders slams Trump in SOTU response
- Sanders claims victory in Iowa, credits grassroots support for NH momentum
- New Hampshire Youth Movement endorses Bernie Sanders for President
- Sanders calls for ‘political revolution’ to defeat ‘dangerous’ Trump
- Bernie strikes back at critics calling his policies “impossible”
- Sanders meets with faith leaders on West Side
- Front-runner Bernie Sanders says he owes NH ‘debt of gratitude’
- Bernie pitches healthcare policies
- The art of politics: ‘Bernie Sanders of the Mountain’ coming to a Sanders campaign HQ near you
- Bernie Sanders packs them in at Brookside Church for get out the vote rally
- Bernie Sanders to headline NH AFL-CIO Labor Day breakfast in Manchester
- Steyer: ‘I will declare a state of emergency on climate change on my first day in office’
- Tom Steyer: Save the world, save ourselves
- April 16: Billionaire Tom Steyer talks ‘Need to Impeach’ at NH Institute of Politics
- Warren persists: 3 days out from the NH Primary, it’s door-knocking time
- Ashley Judd call election ‘Life or Death’ in Goffstown Warren stop
- A President Elizabeth Warren would be this century’s FDR
- Boston Marathon survivors come to Manchester to inspire Warren activists
- Cavanaugh endorses Warren
- For our kids, our future, I endorse Elizabeth Warren for President
- I Believe in Elizabeth Warren
- ‘We need a candidate who is experience in education to make the right decisions’
- Five Manchester state reps add voices to letter supporting Warren
- Warren ‘has a plan for NH housing shortage – and more – at Manchester town hall
- Manchester Warren office broken into
- Congresswoman stumps for Elizabeth Warren in Goffstown
- Kennedy rallies crowd at Warren phone bank
- Open Letter: Elizabeth Warren is the right choice for NH children and parents
- Letters: Warren’s CARE Act is solid, thoughtful and desperately needed – let’s make sure this happens
- Marianne Williamson’s parting message of hope for Manchester
- Marianne Williamson’s Vibe: Gracious, kind, intelligent – did I mention kind?
- Meet the Yang Gang’s No. 1 YouTuber
- Listen: Yang’s closing remarks at youth town hall on climate and energy
- How much you wanna bet Yang can beat Trump?
- Yang draws large audience at Union Street stop
- Andrew Yang makes New Year’s Eve trip to Millyard
- Yang christens new office by emphasizing New Hampshire’s importance
- Yang games out his election strategy in NH
- Cyborg ‘President Yang’ tests out Kamen’s iBOT wheelchair
- Decoding the Vibe: Make America What Again, Andrew Yang?
Other Candidates
An attorney hailing from Arkansas, Boyd seeks to “rebuild patriotism by uniting Americans around our shared values.”
Boyd received 96,000 votes in the 2002 California Democratic Primary for Governor and also runs a PAC that supports female candidates.
She believes that there will be no clear candidate heading into the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee and can emerge as a dark horse alternative.
Burke is a cattle rancher and local Democratic party official in New York State. He sees the recent impeachment of Donald Trump as a distraction from issues impacting most Americans such as climate change, unemployment and homelessness.
Julian Castro was the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development from 2014 to 2017 and mayor of San Antonio, Texas from 2009 to 2014.
His campaign was suspended on Jan. 2, 2020 after the deadline for removing his name from the ballot.
John Delaney was the Member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Maryland’s sixth district from 2013 to 2019.
His campaign was suspended on Jan. 31, 2020 after the deadline for removing his name from the ballot.
Jason Evritte Dunlap
Jason Evritte Dunlap of Arizona is a former military intelligence officer fluent in several languages.
Dunlap does not actually want to run for president, but felt compelled to do so after he said repeated attacks by the Trump administration have put himself and fellow intellligence officers in harm’s way.
Like Boyd, he believes that there will be no clear candidate heading into the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee and can emerge as a dark horse alternative.
Roque De La Fuente III
Roque De La Fuente III is the son of serial candidate (and 2020 Republican Primary candidate) and is focusing his campaign on “global debt relief.”
He’s on the ballot in California, Colorado, Idaho, Missouri, Texas and Utah in addition to New Hampshire.
Ellinger is a Ohio resident running on a platform that he calls “the Moral Deal.” He’s on the ballot in California, Arizona and New Hampshire.
Glieb is a comedian that has appeared on CNN, ABC, NPR and other outlets. He dropped out of the race on Dec. 30, 2019.
Henry Hewes is from New York and he really, really, really dislikes abortion.
Tom Koos
Koos is the Associate Director for Health and Safety at Stanford’s School of Earth, Energy & Environmental Sciences in California.
This is the third time he’s put his name in the New Hampshire Democratic Primary, running just days after he turned 35 in 2000 and then again in 2008. He’s unable to put up as much effort this time, but feels that it’s is civic duty to run again.
He is a son of Eastern European immigrants, he feels a strong need to update the country’s immigration laws and he also feels that climate change is a key issue.
Lorenz Kraus
Kraus is an anti-semite from New York who believes the United States should be broken up into four countries.
Rita Krichevsky
Rita Krichevsky is on the ballot in New Hampshire and Colorado. Repeated calls to Krichevsky went unanswered. According to the Lawrenceville, NJ Town Clerk’s office, her license to practice medicine was suspended in 2018. No further information was available.
Thomas James Torgesen
Torgesen lives in Saratoga, NY. He has been a Democrat since the 1960s and believes the party has gone too far to the left, but he shouldn’t have to leave it. He’s running due to the fact that several current candidates protested the Vietnam War while he served in the Navy.
His primary issues are getting prayer in schools, making sure the Navy has a thousand ships and trade surpluses.
Raymond Moroz
Raymond Moroz hails from New York, his primary focus is strengthening labor unions. He received eight votes in the 2016 New Hampshire Democratic Primary.
Sestak is a former Pennsylvania congressman and three-star Navy admiral. He dropped out of the race on Dec. 1, 2019 and endorsed Amy Klobuchar on Feb. 7, 2020.
A New York resident, Sloan ran for the Libertarian Presidential Nomination in 2012 as well as running for Governor of New York in 2010 and for New York’s 15th Congressional District seat in 2014.
In 2016, he ran in the New Hampshire Democratic Primary and he received 15 votes.
Anyone driving around the greater Manchester area over the past few months has probably seen his signs (see above), a throwback to his grassroots efforts to return the Hartford Whalers to Connecticut several years ago. In the past, Stewart-Greenstein has run for several offices in Connecticut and received 29 votes in the 2016 New Hampshire Democratic Primary.
He describes himself as a “conservatarian”, blending philosophies from libertarianism and conservatism, but he also says his views are in line with where the Democratic Party once was before it began to move to the left in the 1960s.
Stewart-Greenstein’s main goal is not earning the Democratic nomination, but building support for his EPIC (“Every Politically Minded Citizen”) Party.
David John Thistle
Thistle currently lives in Texas, but originally hails from the Manchester area.
Thistle served in the military and is running for president primarily to reform the Veterans’ Adminstration, which he says harmed him and has harmed many other veterans.
Thistle received 226 votes in the 2016 New Hampshire Democratic Primary. and
Wells is the first white football head coach coach of a Historically Black College or University. He also served in the Army National Guard and has a twelve-point plan he calls “Eaglenomics” that incorporates left-wing and right-wing policies.
He ran for president in 2012 as a member of the Constitution Party and an independent candidate in 2016.
Republicans
Campaigns We’ve Reported On/Received Letters About
Donald Trump
- Trump: ‘We are going to win New Hampshire by a landslide’
- ‘There’s a strong army of young conservatives out here’
- Waiting for Trump
- Notes from the rally – I didn’t go for the politics
- Police make three arrests around Trump event
- For those who didn’t make it into the Trump rally, it was still a great night to be an American
- Trump draws thunderous cheers at Manchester rally
- Trump faithful camped out and ready to rally
- Trump rally at SNHU Arena and putting a price tag on city’s security
Bill Weld
- GOP Trump opponent says NH Primary history is on his side
- Car show enthusiasts receptive to Weld
- The only GOP candidate opposing Trump makes it official at – where else – The Red Arrow
Other Candidates
A moderate Republican from New York, Ardini ran for Congress in 2016 and lost, writing a book entitled “Running for Congress in Trump’s Backyard” about the experience.
His main goal in running is to bring greater awareness to the national debt. However, he also has other unique proposals, such as pushing the age for driver’s licenses and other “coming of age” landmarks to 25 and requiring all Presidents to select at least 20 percent of their cabinet from a party other than their own.
President R. Boddie
Mr. Boddie, a resident of Georgia, legally changed his first name to President after receiving a vision from God in 2018 that he was destined to become President.
Boddie’s main goal is to merge the United States with Israel and move to capital of the United States to Jerusalem.
Comley, who hails from Massachusetts, is primarily concerned with corruption within the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
Rocky De La Fuente, (not to be confused with his son, who is also running as a Democrat), is not only running for President, but also running for Congress in the 21st District of California.
De La Fuente recieved 96 votes in the 2016 New Hampshire Democratic Primary, and has also tried to run for the nomination of the Reform Party as well as a party he created called the “American Delta Party”
He ran for the U.S. Senate in Florida in 2016, ran to become the Mayor of New York in 2017 and ran for the U.S. Senate in nine states simultaneously in 2018.
Bob Ely of Illinois describes himself as having “the charisma of a door knob” and in previous attempts running in the New Hampshire Democratic Presidential Primary he described himself as “a jerk”.
Imagine a more boring Vermin Supreme (who is running as a Libertarian this year, so he’s not on either ballot in New Hampshire.)
A self-described transhumanist, Gyurko doesn’t expect to become president. Instead, he hopes to advance the cause of innovation on the right, which he says has been dominated by the left, not just for the sake of conservatism, but to help America keep track with the innovation of other countries.
Gyurko ran for President in 2016 under the ticket of the “Transhumanist Party” and ran for Governor of California in 2018 as a Libertarian.
Mr. Kraft is a lawyer from New Mexico seeking to unify the country under the principles of Christianity.
Mr. Locke is opposed to abortion, immigration and Islam. Locke received 33 votes as a Democrat in New Hampshire in 2016 and has run for various offices in Texas over the past three decades.
Mary Maxwell
Maxwell, a Concord resident, actually wanted to run for vice president in the Primary, but could not do so. She ran for Congress against Charlie Bass here in New Hampshire in 2006 and ran for the U.S. Senate in Alabama in 2017.
Eric Merrill
Merrill lives in New Boston and ultimately is just running because it was on his bucket list.
He says he has voted Republican in every election since his first vote, which was for Richard Nixon. He generally agrees with mainstream principles of the Republican Party outside of climate change, which he says is a problem, but cannot be addressed with any effectiveness unless China is forced to also reduce its emissions.
Mattern is an attorney and businessman from San Diego. He is focused on lowering taxes, improving the country’s healthcare system and addressing climate change.
William Murphy
Murphy is a school teacher from Hanover, New Hampshire. His primary goals in running are the hopes that he can serve as a role model in civic engagement for his students as well as working to promote conservative principles without what he sees as the crass behavior of President Trump.
His beliefs are a mix of left-wing and right-wing orthodoxy, supporting second amendment rights and hoping to reform the United Nations while also opposing the legalization of marijuana and looking to reduce the work week.
Payne hails from Alabama. His primary concerns are support of Christianity and opposition to abortion.
Walsh is a former Congressman from Illinois. He suspended his campaign on Feb. 7, 2020.