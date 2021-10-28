Nov. 11, at Saint Anselm’s Jean Student Center: Indigenous Peoples and the Merrimack River

GOFFSTOWN, NH—Whether we are aware of it or not, the Merrimack River—quietly and forcefully—runs through all our lives in ways far beyond the water we drink. What did the rivers and wetlands mean to Abenaki people, and what is their cultural importance today? What does the archaeological record tell us about the importance of rivers to Native Americans?

Learn about the indigenous life on and around the lands where Saint Anselm College now stands, and the past and present realities of indigenous life in N’Dakinna, the Western Abenaki homeland where we now live and work.

Join us on Thursday, November 11 at 7 p.m. in the Jean Student Center, Saint Anselm College, to learn more about “Indigenous Peoples and the Merrimack River,” presented by Sherry Gould, enrolled member and Tribal Genealogist in the Nulhegan Band of Coosuk Abenaki and Co-founder of Nulhegan’s Abenaki Trails Project, and Dr. Robert Goodby, Professor of Anthropology at Franklin Pierce University.

This event is part of the Gregory J. Grappone ’04 Humanities Institute’s BIG THOUGHT Series: A RIVER RUNS THROUGH US. This event is brought to you in partnership with the Goffstown Public Library, with funding from the Goffstown Rotary Club.