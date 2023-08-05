Indictments point to gang activity behind May graduation party shootings

MANCHESTER, NH – Four men, arrested in connection with the shooting of four people at a graduation party at Elmwood Gardens, committed the crime for the benefit of a criminal gang, according to indictments made public this week.

Kekoa Bissonnette, 19, of Southbridge, Mass., Emmanuel Sayle, 21, of 399 Brown Ave., Griffin O’Neil, 21, of 727 Mast Road and Trenton Liggins, 22, of 194 Auburn St., were all indicted in connection with the May 13, 2023 shooting.

While the indictments, handed up by a Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District grand jury, do not name the gang with which they are associated, Sayle was identified last year at a court hearing as being a member of the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods. The hearing was in the case of Tariq Alston who was charged with reckless conduct in connection with an April 7, 2021 shooting outside Seven Days Market, 360 Union St. where three people were shot.

The gang, also known as Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods (NTG), has ties to the United Blood Nation street gang connected to the LA Bloods. It was formed in 1993 at the Rikers Island correctional facility in New York City and is known for selling drugs.

The day of the graduation shooting, Bissonnette and Sayle, with their faces partially covered, approached the partiers on Ahern Street and fired into the crowd, according to court records. Police said 15 rounds were fired from a pair of 9 mm handguns during the daylight shooting on a Saturday afternoon. Four people were hit but their injuries were not life-threatening.

The grand jury indicted Bissonnette on four counts of first-degree assault with a firearm; conspiracy to commit first-degree assault with a firearm, and reckless conduct, deadly weapon.

According to the indictments, Bissonnette agreed with O’Neil, Sayle and/or Liggins to commit the crime as a “criminal gang member” and for the benefit of the gang.

Sayle was indicted for being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon; four counts of first-degree assault with a firearm; conspiracy to commit first-degree assault; and reckless conduct.

Liggins was indicted on first-degree assault with a firearm and conspiracy to commit first-degree assault with a firearm.

O’Neil was indicted for first-degree assault with a firearm; conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, and two counts of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. Police identified him as the getaway driver. Five days before the shooting, ONeil was released from prison after serving a sentence on a riot charge from a brawl in August 2021 at the Red Arrow.

Sayle also was indicted on 13 counts of assault by prisoner. On June 25, 2023, while detained in the Valley Street jail, Sayle allegedly shoved J.A. and hit J.A. 12 times.