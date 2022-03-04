Indictments in Adam Montgomery case may come in next 2 weeks; investigation into missing daughter continues

MANCHESTER, NH— No plea offer has been made in the case of Adam Montgomery, the father of a missing 7-year-old Manchester girl, as the ongoing investigation continues to produce discovery on a daily basis, a prosecutor said Friday.

Adam Montgomery, 31, father of Harmony Montgomery who has been missing since late 2019, did not appear at a dispositional hearing Friday in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District.

He was living out of his car in Manchester when police located him on New Year’s Eve and charged him with second-degree assault, a felony, and three misdemeanors, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one charge of interference with custody. He is accused of blackening Harmony’s eye in the summer of 2019.

“While charges have been brought, the investigation concerns a variety of different areas,” said Assistant New Hampshire Attorney General Jesse O’Neill. “The investigation and discovery that’s being generated applies to the current charges as well.”

He said there is quite a bit of discovery still outstanding as “it’s literally being generated on a daily basis, and for the same reason, the state at this point has not made a plea offer.” O’Neill said the state doesn’t want to make a plea offer without fully knowing “what this investigation may reveal.”

Prosecutors expect to prepare indictments for a grand jury in the next two weeks.

A trial has yet to be scheduled, as both the prosecution and defense said they need more time to go over the evidence. Judge Amy Messer set another dispositional hearing for June 28 at 9 a.m.

A $144,000 reward is being offered for information concerning Harmony’s whereabouts. Anyone with information concerning Harmony is asked to call the dedicated tip line at 603-203-6060, which is answered 24/7.

