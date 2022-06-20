Independence Day 2022 celebration set for July 3 at Arms Park

MANCHESTER, NH — The City of Manchester, NH will hold its 2022 Independence Day Celebration at Arms Park on Sunday, July 3, 2022 (rain date Tuesday, July 5). Admission is free and everyone’s invited! No pets, please.

Please feel free to bring your own chairs and picnic dinner for your family. There will be food vendors on-site starting at 6 p.m. No alcoholic beverages or glass bottles are allowed. Portable toilets will be available.

We are excited to welcome the 39th Army Band back to the stage this year starting at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks display provided by Atlas PyroVision Productions will begin at dusk, approximately 9:30 p.m.

Both the East and West bound spans of the Notre Dame (Bridge Street) Bridge will be closed to all traffic (foot and vehicular) at 8 a.m. on July 3.

Arms Park parking lot will be closed to vehicles starting at 4 p.m. The parking lot will be reserved for viewing thereafter. Commercial St will be restricted to pedestrians only beginning at 8 p.m.

If you require additional information, please contact me at 624-6444 extension – 5347.