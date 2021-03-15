In times of uncertainty it’s important to lift others while continuing to climb

“You can choose to erect obstacles for people not like you or you can knock them down.” – Mikki Kendall

MANCHESTER, NH – Mikki Kendall has been through some things, and she is not afraid to speak about it. Kendall is an activist cultural critic, admitted occasional feminist and author of the NY Times Best Seller, “Hood Feminism,” a book about the alienation and demonization of the low-income marginalized Black community of women by the Feminist Movement.

Kendall was the keynote speaker of at a recent Requity Labs online event. Requity Labs at Saint Anselm College is “a dynamic research center and consultancy established to translate social equity research into practices that make organizations resilient and that result in equitable community impact,” created by Professor Loretta Brady.

In its second year, the theme of this year’s event, which took place on March 12, was “Planning Despite Uncertainty.”

Participants included:

Chief Executive Officer of YWCA, NH and public speaker Jessica Cantin, whose message included that of being comfortable with the uncomfortable. “Be certain about being uncertain. Instead of running, be adaptable,” and not being afraid to take a stand, as she highlighted an experience and ripple effect of adding a BLM banner on the property of the YWCA.

Social change consultant and founder of ELA Consulting Erin Allgood, whose message included a lifelong commitment to live her values, finding ways to bring joy to her community, and prioritizing relationships with BIPOC communities, sighting the killing of George Flloyd moved her to become a peacekeeper during upheaval where she found herself between two feuding protesters, one of which was armed.

Owner of TOMO 360 and Co-founder of Women Accelerators, Susu Wong, whose message included the need for further discussion around cultural diversity, more authenticity surrounding values and the encouragement to be involved in helping other people.

Kendall spoke to lifting others while climbing ourselves.

“You have a duty to people who helped you get there,” Mikki said during a lecture full of inspirational quote-worthy truths, mirrored in her best-selling book. “I remember to share because I remember what it felt like to have nothing.”

Kendall drew from her own personal well of experience as an example of the disparity facing low-income communities and the facts proven this past year, that “…you don’t know where you will end up.” She also spoke of the crisis we collectively face from mental health to housing and the need for probing deeper than our own insular circles.

“You are not better or more deserving. You need to share. Sharing is not just going in pocket, it’s voting…pushing for policies for people that do not look like your children…”-Mikki Kendall

To learn more about Requity Labs, click here.