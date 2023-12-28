In search of beauty + a recipe for Vesuvius Tomatoes and Burrata

Friends:

I have not written you in a while, but It has not been for lack of motivation, I have been distracted. Travel, personal chef commitments, and consulting responsibilities have demanded much of my attention.

I have, however, found the time as I normally do, to read. Two stories moved me over the past month; A SOLDER OF THE GREAT WAR, and THIS OTHER EDEN.

Both novels have uniquely different plot lines, but in both, the underlying theme was the search for, and the importance of, beauty.

In the first book, the character Alessandro, although faced with the unimaginable horrors of the First World War, and devastating emotional loss, still finds balance in his unending search for, and appreciation of beauty. The story culminates as Alessandro not only recounts his life journey to a young companion, but the descriptions of the beauty and wonder he has witnessed alters the course of the young man’s life.

In the second novel, Benjamin and Patience flee crushing prejudice and lack of opportunity to find a small oasis on the coast of Maine to create a personal and family oasis.

In both cases, only they were able to see what others could not because beauty is undefinable, ephemeral, and personal. In both cases, their concept of beauty ran counter to the norm and subsequently, altered the course of their lives.

I have given this concept, beauty, a good deal of thought, as have others:

Painters and Sculptors have suffered to copy it.

Poets have struggled to describe it.

Photographers attempted to capture it.

Philosophers always fail to explain it.

Designers exhaust themselves, forever chasing it.

I have been motivated in the attempt to lose any standard notions to just look and see what moves me. I have tried to look with unprejudiced eyes, and to my joy, have found it all around me. Not only in the places where it has been warehoused, but through the window of our sunroom looking west; at my wife’s hair on her pillow, and the light’s reflection on the wine glasses before our guests arrive. I have found it in many other places as well, but especially where in the past, I have overlooked it.

I hope that this is not just the sentimental trappings of one who is “later in life”, but I have been made newly aware by the words in those books. I am finding that it is never too late to look and feel differently. I owe these authors a debt, one that I am thankful and willing to pay.

FOOD

I have been guest chef-ing recently and this small plate went over well as a first course or appetizer. This is the season for entertaining, so when standing around the kitchen and drinking sparkling wine, this will go well.

6 semi-ripe plum tomatoes ( Not too ripe or they will get mushy. Just not too pale)

3/4 cup Olive oil

1/4 cup Balsamic vinegar

Crushed red pepper flakes ( Don’t be shy)

1 large bulb of garlic, the cloves thinly sliced

1 ball of Burrata

Crusty bread

Kosher salt

*1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees

Slice the tomatoes in half and scoop out the seeds, leaving the spine. You will have a “cup shape.” (Thumbs are the perfect tool)

Salt the cups.

Add the oil, vinegar, red pepper flakes, and garlic in a bowl and whisk together.

Fill each tomato cup with the mixture and place the cup -side up on a baking sheet.

Bake for 30-40 minutes. (Parchment paper will make clean up easier)

Remove from the oven and add the liquid back to the bowl, placing the tomatoes cup-side down.

When the tomatoes are cool, gently remove the skin and add it to the bowl.

in a blender, add all the liquid and tomato skins, along with the mustard, and blend at low speed until creamy.

Service: Drizzle the dressing on a plate around the Burrata, then arrange the tomatoes. Toast the bread and place it in another bowl. Step back and watch your guests attack the plate.