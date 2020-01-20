In pursuit of Dr. King’s beloved community

O P I N I O N

“Our goal is to create a beloved community and this will require a qualitative change in our souls as well as a quantitative change in our lives.” – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Today, on this 25th Annual MLK Day of Service, Americans across the country will honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by rolling up their sleeves and making a difference in their communities through volunteerism and service. At many of these events, this quote by Dr. King will be read: “Everybody can be great because anyone can serve.”

Also celebrating its silver anniversary this year is AmeriCorps, the civilian national service program that unites diverse Americans from different backgrounds and walks of life in addressing some of our country’s most pressing challenges through service. Since 1994, more than 6,400 Granite Staters, most of whom are between the ages of 17-24, have served approximately 9.7 million hours through AmeriCorps.

A 2013 report by Columbia University economists demonstrates the significant return on investment for national service programs: every dollar invested in national service generates almost $4 in returns to society in terms of higher earnings, increased output, and other community-wide benefits. Voters have taken notice. A 2015 poll of registered voters across nine presidential battleground states found that voters across the political spectrum overwhelmingly support investing federal taxpayer dollars to support national service programs. 83 percent of voters want Congress either to maintain or increase federal spending on national service programs.

Every day across New Hampshire, AmeriCorps members make our communities safer, stronger, healthier, and improve the lives of our state’s most vulnerable citizens in exchange for a modest living stipend and a $6,195 Segal AmeriCorps Education Award at the end of their 1700-hour service term. According to the 2017 AmeriCorps Alumni Outcomes Study, 90 percent of alumni reported that their experience improved their ability to solve problems, 80 percent feel confident they can create a plan to address a community issue and get others to care about it, and 79 percent either are or plan to become actively involved in their community post-service, compared to just 47 percent prior.

So it’s no wonder that New Hampshire employers including The Timberland Company, FIRST®, and Families In Transition have established preferential hiring practices for service year alumni, recognizing their experience as a unique, valuable asset in their workforce. Similarly, a handful of colleges and universities like the University of New Hampshire’s Carsey School of Public Policy and Antioch University have joined the AmeriCorps Education Award Matching Program, sending a message to service year alumni they’re not only encouraged to apply, but that they’re exactly the type of students that these institutions want on their campuses.

Rep. Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester, is a proud AmeriCorps alumnus.