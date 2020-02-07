In a world thirsty for NH politics, bipartisan beer is the answer

It’s almost time to vote for your favorite … brew. Here, the stouts have gravitas and the IPAs insist you call them by their first name.

The first-in-the-nation New Hampshire Primary is in full swing in the days leading up to Feb. 11. Politics is far more likely to divide than unite folks these days. But beer is bipartisan.

So, do your civic duty and check out these amazing new beers and meads coming out across southern New Hampshire, and vote with your elbows at your local brewery, where a “hanging Chad” gets cut off for different reasons.

WHAT’S ON TAP?

Daydreaming Brewing Company

A brand new brewery is coming to Derry called Daydreaming Brewing Company. The game is new but the players are familiar. Owners Andy Day and Alana Wentworth are the proprietors of Cask & Vine and Doire Distilling, and now they’re going to be making their own beer.

The new beer should be available in April if all goes as planned, and the focus will be on English-style ales with low ABVs ranging from 2.5 percent to 4.5 percent served in “imperial” pints (20 ounces). The first lineup will include their flagship Gallien’s Golden Ale (estimated 3.5 percent), a bitter, an ESB, a porter and an IPA.

While each will be available on a traditional tap, Day said he will also make a cask of each variety, and will collaborate with other breweries to make casks of their beers as well.

Day and Wentworth are very well known in the southern New Hampshire brewing community.

They host a number of beer festivals such as Cask.On, the cask beer festival, and Derry After Dark, and they always have a local brew on tap at their restaurant. Ali Leleszi of Rockingham Brewing in Derry helped him get his federal permit through by putting in a word at Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s office, and the folks at Kelsen Brewing in Derry collaborated with Day to make their Vinatta Russian Imperial Stout (Vinatta is the norse word for friendship).

Backyard Brewery

Backyard Brewery in Manchester just released a brand new New England IPA on Tuesday (Feb. 4) called Beach Cruiser (7 percent). It’s described as juicy and hoppy with notes of mango and pine.

Ancient Fire Mead & Cider

Ancient Fire in Manchester will be releasing a Valentine’s Day special called SHE-nanigans (7 percent) on Feb. 14. Made by the ladies of Ancient Fire (co-owner Margot Phelps and a predominantly female staff), the mead is made with Hawaiian lehua blossom honey, Florida key lime juice and Madagascar bourbon vanilla beans. It has a creamy texture with hints of vanilla and tropical notes.

“From the beginning, we wanted to build a team that was passionate about what we do, who could be ambassadors for Ancient Fire and help us build a vibrant brand and taproom culture,” Phelps said in a press release. “Our team has really taken to that. They are extremely knowledgeable about what we do and are eager to share how we do it.”

Staffers who helped make SHE-nanigans include Kayleigh, Krysta, Lisa, Margot, Melissa, Natalie and Sarah. Folks are invited to come celebrate the new mead release on Valentine’s Day.

The next day (Feb. 15) they will be hosting a Meadmaker Clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. where brewers will field questions from visitors about the process of making mead, ingredients, advanced techniques and more. No reservations necessary.

Kelsen Brewing Company

Kelsen Brewing in Derry has just released two new beers in their tasting room.

Their Czech-style dark lager called Chernabog (6 percent) is a collaboration with 7th Settlement, the former Dover brewery. Named after the slavic god of darkness, Chernabog is brewed with floor-malted Bohemian pilsner, Bohemian dark malt and Saaz hops. It has a creamy mouthfeel with notes of chocolate, toasted bread, caramel, toffee and dates.

Kelsen collaborated with 7th Settlement to brew the beer twice at its Dover location, where it was sold exclusively. Now, former 7th Settlement co-owner Josh Henry worked with the brewers at Kelsen to make the beer in Derry. 7th Settlement closed its doors for good at the end of 2018, after about five years in business.

Chernabog is available on tap and in 16.9 oz bottles in the tasting room only.

Also available is their brand new ESB (5.5 percent). This traditional English-style Extra Special Bitter doesn’t overpower the beer with bitterness, but it lends a balance to the malty base. It’s brewed with Maris Otter, Crystal Malts, East Kent Golding hops and English ale yeast, and it has biscuity and nutty notes from the caramel malts and floral and earthy flavors from the hops.

The ESB is on tap now and will be available in bottles in the next week or two.

Moonlight Meadery

Moonlight Meadery in Londonderry recently released Razz What She Said (6.5 percent), a raspberry mead that is available now in a limited seasonal release. Deep and rich raspberry notes play off a smooth honey base, creating a semi-sweet mead with light carbonation.

It will be available in 20-liter kegs and 12 oz cans. They’re aiming to have it canned by Feb. 20.

Candia Road Brewing Company

Candia Road Brewing in Manchester is re-launching their Neighbors, Night Terrors, and Nitrogen Bombs (9 percent), their traditional American stout, on Friday (Feb. 7). It’s described as dark, roasty and well-rounded. Last November, they dropped a barrel-aged version of this.

On tap now is their latest iteration of Flow N Glow (6 percent), which is their rotating single hop pale ale. It recently came back from hiatus, this time made with Cashmere hops. Brewers say it has a candied fruit aroma and citrus and tropical fruit flavors.

Pipe Dream Brewing

Pipe Dream in Londonderry released Irie Feeling (8 percent), a triple-dry-hopped DIPA made with Simcoe, Mosaic and Amarillo hops along with 400 pounds of fresh pineapples, imparting a floral aroma and juicy, tropical flavors.

Lithermans Limited

Lithermans in Concord is releasing Hip Peas Chick Sour Ale (6.4 percent), made with watermelons from Hip Peas Farm in Hooksett. It’s fermented on its own wild yeast and only available at a beer pairing dinner at the New England Taphouse Grill on Feb. 13.

Tickets are still available for $60 plus tax.

EVENTS

On the heels of launching daytime venture Pipe Dream Coffee House in the events space at Pipe Dream Brewing on Feb. 1, the folks at Pipe Dream are gearing up for their popular annual beach party extravaganza.

The 3rd annual All Summer Long Beach Party will take place this Saturday (Feb. 8). The entire taproom floor will be covered in sand, the heat will be cranked up and guests will come in swimwear and sandals ready to jam to four different reggae bands, drink some beer and even play a game of beach volleyball.

Live music will be provided by Slack Tide (1 to 4 p.m.), DJ Marjerley Mon (4 to 6 p.m), Supernothing (6 to 9 p.m.) and Guest DJ Mikey P and Wounded Wing (9 to 10 p.m.).