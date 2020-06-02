In a world of protests, Manchester braces itself while laying foundation for peaceful progress

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester on Tuesday was taking steps to prepare for potential protests amid rumors of riots that had been swirling over the weekend on social media. But before any of that happened, police pursued and arrested a 19-year-old from Ashland, who told police the event listing on Facebook, encouraging violence against police and the community, was just “as a joke.” Despite that arrest, at least one public gathering was on the calendar – a candlelight vigil set for 8 p.m. at Stark Park.

Meanwhile, precautionary measures were in place on South Willow Street at the plaza where the original protest was advertised to take place. Officials had no way to know what might happen, but were preparing for the worst by bringing in more than 150 National Guardsmen to assist local police if crowd control was needed. Mayor Joyce Craig said she was aware of the vigil, planned by Black Lives Matters Manchester. “I stand with all those who are peacefully protesting the unjust killing of George Floyd, and the racism and violence directed at Black Americans across our country. We know we must do better, and I remain committed to listening to and supporting our community during this time of mourning and outrage,” Craig said in a statement issued after a request for comment.

“Peaceful protest to bring attention to systemic racism is right, but causing destruction to our communities is not,” she added, noting that police are taking potential threats seriously and that the Emergency Operations Center will be in operation. “While we are hoping for a peaceful night in Manchester, the City is prepared for any scenario. We are working with our state and federal partners to ensure the safety of our City, and I am thankful to all of our first responders for all that they have done to keep Manchester safe and treat the people of our community with respect and compassion,” Craig said.

Increased security measures were taking place around the city Tuesday, including concrete barriers placed around Manchester Police headquarters on Valley Street, and a convoy of equipment and buses lined up at the Armory on Canal Street. A local contractor was spotted boarding up plate-glass windows at “A Market” on South Willow Street, which was in the vicinity of where the threat of a violent protest had been advertised. Most of the businesses between Aldi to Petco were fortifying their glass windows with boards, no doubt reacting to scenes broadcast from around the country over the weekend of rioting and looting. Police reported that all roads were open as of 7 p.m. but there was a heavy police presence along South Willow Street, and barricades were laying down but ready in the area of River Road and Carpenter Street, near the Stark Park vigil.

Slideshow: Several businesses on South Wilow boarding up as a precaution – Photos/Stacy Harrison