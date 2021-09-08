‘Improper disposal of smoking materials’ sparks Lake Avenue fire

MANCHESTER, NH – A two-alarm fire on Lake Avenue Tuesday was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials, according to fire officials.

Crews were dispatched to 336 Lake Ave. just after 4 p.m. for a fire that started on the balcony and extended into the apartment and cockloft area. Heavy fire was showing and firefighters advanced three hand lines to the third floor while Truck 1 ventilated the roof. There was also damage to an adjacent residence from heat exposure.

A second alarm was sounded at 4:17 bringing Engines 2 and 3 and Truck 6 to the scene. The fire was knocked down at 4:26 p.m. and engine company (E9) was dispatched to the scene for manpower. Electricity to the building was cut off by Eversource and Red Cross was called to work with displaced tenants.

According to Battalion Chief Ken Proulx the fire was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials on the third-floor balcony. The fire is classified as accidental, and the estimated damage is $250,000, according to Proulx.