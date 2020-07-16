‘I’m sick … I’m guilty,’ said man accused of molesting child, now released on bail by judge

MANCHESTER, NH – A man accused of molesting a 7-year-old girl was released on personal recognizance bail but with conditions he have no contact with her, his children, his wife or anyone under the age of 18.

On Wednesday, Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano criticized the court for allowing Russell Debreceni, 31, of 181 Taylor St, Apt. 1, “to walk free rather than see him as a danger to the public. This is a horrific crime, yet Mr. Debreceni is out on bail with the potential to offend again. This is a perfect example of how the current bail reform system is failing our community. I’m disgusted by this turn of events. Manchester investigators work tirelessly to take dangerous criminals off our city streets and when you release them back into our community, it sends the wrong message.”

The bail order was imposed by Judge N. William Delker in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District.

Debreceni was arrested on July 1 on a charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault and was held in the Valley Street jail until July 14 when the bail order was issued.

According to court records, just before midnight on June 30, his fiancée walked into the bathroom to find him molesting the child.

She told police Debreceni took the child into the bathroom to shower around 10 p.m. Feeling it was taking longer than normal she went to check on them and saw the child completely nude sitting on the counter of the bathroom sink with Debreceni touching her vagina, according to court records.

When he saw his fiancee, he pulled the child down onto the floor. His fiancee immediately confronted him and asked what he was doing. He said he wanted to see something up there and he was helping her down. She asked why his hand was on the child’s vagina and he denied anything sexual was occurring. While she questioned him, the child dropped down, crawled on the floor behind the fiancé and started shaking.

When they were alone, the child told the fiancee Debreceni “had been touching my pippy and he was having (her) suck his pippy.” The child said she was gagging on it and choking. When asked how many times it happened the child said, “a lot.”

She also said Debreceni had held her upside down while he was licking her and making her suck his penis, according to court records.

The fiancee cornered Debreceni in their room and he admitted he had touched the child and had digitally penetrated her with his fingers, according to the sworn affidavit of Officer Guy R. Kozowyk.

After the confrontation, Debreceni left the house with his brother. But before leaving, the fiancée said he made superficial cuts on his forearm with a knife in what appeared to be a self-harming/suicidal action.

The child later underwent a SANE (sexual assault nurse examiner) examination at the Elliot Hospital. There the child disclosed Debreceni had used a “glow stick” on her at some point in the past.

On July 1, Debreceni, accompanied by his mother, went to the police station to be interviewed by detectives but when asked about the allegations he said he wanted an attorney. Detectives spoke with his mother who told them her son told her, “I’m sick…I’m guilty,” and that “It happened a few times over the last year.”

Debreceni is to live with his mother in Derry and had to sign a waiver of extradition before he was released from jail.