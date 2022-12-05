If you graduated from West High in the 1970s, this Christmas reunion party is for you!

MANCHESTER, NH – Garry Haworth has been trying to round up his classmates from West High School Class of 1972 – and he’s not stopping there. He and his West High School Alumni group are inviting any classmates who were lucky enough to experience their Wonder Years at West High School during the 1970s to a holiday bash this Sunday, Dec. 11, 1:30 p.m. at Diz’s Cafe, 860 Elm St.
If you or someone you know graduated between 1970-1979, then this one’s for you. Come together for some laughs and to reminisce.
Haworth says the goal is to reach at least 50 alumni – and he’s posted a spreadsheet on the 1970s West High Alumni Facebook page. However, if you’re not on Facebook Haworth would love to hear from you. He can be reached at panama1955NH@gmail.com or you can call 603-361-3349.
The special menu for the big event is below: