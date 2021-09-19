If you didn’t make it to CelebratED! Saturday at Veterans Park, here’s what you missed

MANCHESTER, NH – Saturday was party central at Veterans Park as the day-long CelebratED festival took place. The event served as an official back-to-school launch party as well as a way to celebrate educators, families and students, especially after the disruption of COVID-19 on schools in the city.

Entertainment included live performances by the Akwaabe Ensemble, Groupon Barrio Show, Manchester High School Marching Bands, Martin Toe, as well as games, a fire muster, contests and more. Organized by Manchester School District, Manchester Proud and 30 city departments and organizations, the collaborative celebration was the first of what organizers hope will become an annual tradition.

“It was a wonderful coming together of our community to celebrate our kids, teachers, principals, staff and families. The park was filled with music, games, food, and smiling faces,” said Barry Brensinger, Manchester Proud Coordinator. “We’re already making plans for next year.”

Photography by Stacy Harrison