If the police department calls asking you to send money, it’s a scam

MANCHESTER, NH – In recent days, the Manchester Police Department has received multiple reports of phone scams in which the caller is “spoofing” the police department’s identity, meaning the call appears to be coming from the Manchester Police main number, 603-668-8711.

Although the number seen on the call recipient’s phone looks legitimate, it is a fake return number. The caller may ask you to wire money to pay bail or fines. The Manchester Police Department does not make calls of this nature and would not ask you to wire money. This is a scam.

Police have also received reports from elderly citizens that someone is calling claiming to be their grandchild and they need a large sum of money for bail. This, too, is a long-standing scam, and one that has happened beyond New Hampshire.

In many instances, spammers will warn you not to tell anyone about the call or about sending money. If you receive any kind of phone call from someone whose identity you can’t be sure of, never give out any personal information or credit card information, and contact police directly at 603-668-8711.