Identity of body pulled from Merrimack River July 7 released

MANCHESTER, NH – Police have released the identity of a man whose body was pulled from the Merrimack River July 7 after first responders answered an emergency call for a person in the river.

Ryan Braley, 27, grew up in Barrington and graduated from Dover High School in 2012, according to his recent obituary.

On July 7 Manchester Fire and AMR ambulance were dispatched to the Merrimack River in the area of 250 Commercial St. for a water rescue. Several Manchester firefighters responded with boats, and apparatus just before noon. NH Marine Patrol also assisted. Firefighters quickly located Braley in the water and pulled him to shore. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Braley was described by his family as a “sweet, loving and funny young man.” His cause of death is pending toxicology result, according to Manchester Police.

Jeffrey Hastings contributed to this report.