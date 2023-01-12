Icy conditions add extra challenge for Portsmouth Avenue electrical fire call

MANCHESTER, NH – An electrical malfunction was the cause of a fire Thursday on Portsmouth Avenue – the third electrical fire attended by Manchester Firefighters in as many days.

At 12:08 p.m., Engines 10, 7, 11, RIC Engines 8 & 6, Trucks 7 & 1, Rescue 1, Car 1 & ALS 1 were dispatched to 83 Portsmouth Ave. for a reported building fire. First arriving E10 reported smoke showing, companies conducted an aggressive interior attack combined with ventilation and a primary and secondary search for any potential occupants. The fire was contained to the room of origin, and brought under control within minutes.

One firefighter fell on the ice-covered road but was not injured.

Incident commander Battalion Chief Kenneth Proulx reported that weather conditions, including snow and ice, made for difficult road conditions while responding. Additionally, icy roadways at the scene increased the potential for slips and falls.

After an investigation by the Fire Prevention Bureau, the fire was found to be caused by faulty electrical wiring in a partition wall.

Damage was estimated by fire officials to be about $15,000.