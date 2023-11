Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – This New England College/Art at the French exhibition explores the iconography and driving symbols behind New Hampshire’s identity through the photographic art of local photographers.

The gallery opening is Nov. 3 and runs through Nov. 24 with an artists’ reception set for Nov. 9 from 5-6:30 p.m.

The photographic display can be viewed at the historic Thom Adams Gallery in French Hall, 148 Concord St.

Direct questions to artatfrench@nec.edu or visit nec.edu/artatfrench.